Racerhead #43

Where Are We Now? (Weigandt)

With Motocross of Nations, RedBull Straight Rhythm, and Monster Energy Cup now finished, it's up to the off-season international supercrosses to give us a glimpse at the top riders. The real work will take place behind the scenes, though, as most riders begin serious training around November 1. As Matthes said, things could be different once everyone shows up at Anaheim in a full state of ready.

There’s a pretty set pattern when you’re a high-end rider with job security like Eli Tomac or Adam Cianciarulo. The top dudes will probably start the gnarly training around November 1, and you won’t see them at any races until Anaheim. For others, this off-season will be a little more complicated. It starts with Chad Reed, who, incredibly, put his bcdMD/Mountain Motorsports effort on a Honda together about 10 days before Monster Cup. He, Ben Schiermeyer (his JGR mechanic that he is leasing from the team at the moment) and Dan Truman whipped this together in record time, and while Chad wasn’t good in MEC qualifying and had to go to the LCQ, he of course was much better in the races and was a top-ten guy. Even crazier, straight from Las Vegas Chad hopped on a flight to Europe to do another car race, then he’ll return to squeeze in a little bit of riding and testing before racing the Paris Supercross, then the S-X Open Auckland in New Zealand the next weekend, and then the AUS-X Open in Melbourne, Australia. That’s a crazy schedule of international travel while also trying to build a bike program from scratch, but, Chad Reed might be the only one who actually enjoys doing this kind of travel (plus, riders of his stature make a lot of money for these off-season races, so it’s gotta happen).

Another rider who will pop up at these internationals in New Zealand and Australia is Joey Savatgy. Poor Joey. He definitely rode well enough to earn a great ride for 2020, but there aren’t many slots available. JGRMX Suzuki is the perfect fit, Justin Hill isn’t coming back (he’s now with SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda) and Weston Peick’s future is still yet unknown. But JGR is feeling the budget pinch, both from lack of a title sponsor and diminished monetary support from Suzuki.

The team hopes it can get a sponsor or get more from Suzuki, or both, by Anaheim. JGR’s current state—unable to commit to anything yet—leaves both Reed and Savatgy out in the cold. Reed decided to just take the reigns and do his own thing. For now, Joey waits. My bet? I think he’ll end up on a Suzuki at these international events anyway—he’s got to race something (because he gets paid if he shows up) so why not get seat time on a bike he still might end up racing? I stopped by the JGR shop this week to figure out what was happening. There are still workers there building bikes and engines, but they don’t have plans locked in. Alex Martin is under contact, and that’s all they know. If I were to bet on 2020, I’d say JGR Suzuki is there with a smaller effort and smaller budget, with Alex racing 250s and Savatgy on a 450, just scraping an effort together. That’s the bet I would make, but it could definitely go the other way. As Jeremy Albrecht told me this week, owner Coy Gibbs doesn’t try to make money on the team. They team can spend whatever the team brings in. So if the team only takes in a little, they just have to spend a little. Savatgy has earned better, but the numbers are not on his side this year.