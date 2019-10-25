Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Monster Energy Cup
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
How to Watch: Ironman GNCC

How to Watch Ironman GNCC

October 25, 2019 10:45am

The 13th and final round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at Ironman Raceway for the Ironman GNCC. You can watch the event live on RacerTV.com.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

TV | Online Schedule

Ironman

- Crawfordsville, IN

* all times
ATVOctober 26 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
BikeOctober 27 - 1:00pmon racer-tv
HighlightsNovember 23 - 12:30pmon nbc-sports
GNCC TV Schedule

2019 Standings

Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series 

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC295
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV258
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT196
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC178
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA218
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN214
4 Jefferson, GA197
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN182
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL318
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA209
4 Indianola, PA190
5 Parkersburg, WV126
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH316
2Tayla Jones Australia273
3 New Zealand227
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC220
5 Bridgeton, NJ176
