The 13th and final round of the 2019 Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series (GNCC) will take place this Saturday and Sunday in Crawfordsville, Indiana, at Ironman Raceway for the Ironman GNCC. You can watch the event live on RacerTV.com.
Below is everything you need for the weekend.
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
TV | Online Schedule
Ironman
Ironman Raceway - Crawfordsville, IN
|ATV
|October 26 - 1:00pm
|on
|Bike
|October 27 - 1:00pm
|on
|Highlights
|November 23 - 12:30pm
|on
2019 Standings
Amsoil Grand National Cross Country Series
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|258
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|196
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|178
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|218
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|214
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|197
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|182
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|318
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|209
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|190
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|126
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|316
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|273
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|227
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|220
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|176
OTHER LINKS | GNCC
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The December 2019 Issue
Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine: The 73rd annual FIM Motocross of Nations was a disappointment for Team USA, but there’s cause for optimism. Minicycles could be the frontier battleground in the electric-motorcycle revolution. The FIM Motocross World Championship made its debut in China, and our Jason Thomas was there. Brothers Logan and Jordan Martin rehabbed a ’96 XR400 for a race that lasts 24 straight hours. What could go wrong? And much, much more.