Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang comes into the final round sitting eighth overall in the points. After missing three rounds of racing this season, Strang will be looking to battle for one more podium finish before the season comes to an end.

Another consistent competitor this season has been Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong. Delong comes into round 13 sitting seventh in the points standings, and is aiming to have another great round of racing in Indiana. It was just announced that Delong will be heading to Japan after the Ironman GNCC, to take part in their AAGP season finale on November 3.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn comes into the season finale sitting 10th in the points standings. Ashburn will look to grab another holeshot, and battle at the front of the pack to end the year.

FXR/Husqvarna/SRT/Hoosier’s Layne Michael is aiming to improve his standings this weekend at Ironman, and race at the front to end his season on a high-note. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Steward Baylor Jr., who ran in the lead position at the previous round, is hopeful to get back to the front and end the race with an overall win on the day.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell and Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall will both be out of the season finale due to injuries sustained earlier in the past couple weeks.