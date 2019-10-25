GNCC Racing Returns to Indiana for Ironman GNCC
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—The 2019 AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, heads into its season finale this weekend, October 26 and 27 with the AMSOIL Ironman GNCC at Ironman Raceway in Crawfordsville, Indiana.
Coming off his first overall and XC1 Open Pro class win is Trail Jesters/KTM’s Ben Kelley. Kelley earned the XC2 250 Pro Championship earlier in the season, and made the move up to the XC1 Open Pro class at round 11. This weekend Kelley will look to repeat that success and take home his second-straight overall win.
Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Grant Baylor worked his way up to second at the previous round, and is eager to get back to the front of the pack and race for another podium finish to end the season. Baylor is looking to improve his standings, after being unable to start the season until round five.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Josh Toth made his back to the podium with a third overall for the second time this season. Toth, who suffered a leg injury missing three rounds, is hopeful he can battle at the front once again and fight for that number one position on Sunday afternoon.
Looking to make his return to the podium is AmPro Yamaha/Moose Racing/Parts Unlimited-backed rider Ricky Russell. At the season finale this weekend, Russell will be aiming for another podium finish, and to hopefully improve his ranking in the points standings. Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Trevor Bollinger is another rider hopeful to battle at the front and make his way onto the podium. Bollinger has been a consistent competitor all season, and currently sits fifth in the points standings.
Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Josh Strang comes into the final round sitting eighth overall in the points. After missing three rounds of racing this season, Strang will be looking to battle for one more podium finish before the season comes to an end.
Another consistent competitor this season has been Phoenix Honda Racing’s Andrew Delong. Delong comes into round 13 sitting seventh in the points standings, and is aiming to have another great round of racing in Indiana. It was just announced that Delong will be heading to Japan after the Ironman GNCC, to take part in their AAGP season finale on November 3.
Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki’s Jordan Ashburn comes into the season finale sitting 10th in the points standings. Ashburn will look to grab another holeshot, and battle at the front of the pack to end the year.
FXR/Husqvarna/SRT/Hoosier’s Layne Michael is aiming to improve his standings this weekend at Ironman, and race at the front to end his season on a high-note. Tely Energy Racing/KTM’s Steward Baylor Jr., who ran in the lead position at the previous round, is hopeful to get back to the front and end the race with an overall win on the day.
FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Kailub Russell and Rockstar Energy/Factory Husqvarna Racing’s Thad Duvall will both be out of the season finale due to injuries sustained earlier in the past couple weeks.
Coastal Racing/Husqvarna’s Craig Delong came out on top to earn the XC2 250 Pro class win at the previous round. This weekend Delong will battle to earn his second-straight win before the 2019 season concludes. Beta USA Factory Racing’s Mike Witkowski will be aiming for another podium finish in the XC2 class.
Previous Round Results and Points Standings
Yamaha Mountaineer
Beckley, West Virginia
Round 12 of 13
Sunday, October 13, 2019
XC1 Pro Event Results:
- Ben Kelley (KTM)
- Grant Baylor (KTM)
- Joshua Toth (KTM)
- Ricky Russell (YAM)
- Trevor Bollinger (HQV)
- Josh Strang (KAW)
- Andrew Delong (HON)
- Jordan Ashburn (KAW)
- Layne Michael (HQV)
- Steward Baylor Jr. (KTM)
*Overall National Championship Standings:
- Kailub Russell (295)
- Thad Duvall (258)
- Steward Baylor Jr. (198)
- Ben Kelley (196)
- Trevor Bollinger (178)
- Ricky Russell (141)
- Andrew Delong (134)
- Josh Strang (127)
- Josh Toth (127)
- Jordan Ashburn (117)
*Kailub Russell is the 2019 National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title.
XC2 250 Pro Event Results:
- Craig Delong (HQV)
- Michael Witkowski (BET)
- Ryder Lafferty (KTM)
- Austin Lee (HON)
- Dylan Yearbury (YAM)
- Jesse Groemm (KTM)
- Evan Smith (HQV)
- Alex Teagarden (HQV)
- Philippe Chaine (KTM)
- Bradley Cox (KTM)
XC2 250 Pro Series Standings:
- Benjamin Kelley (300)
- Craig Delong (218)
- Michael Witkowski (214)
- Evan Smith (197)
- Austin Lee (182)
- Liam Draper (180)
- Ryder Lafferty (166)
- Jonathan Johnson (137)
- Alex Teagarden (136)
- Ben Parsons (120)