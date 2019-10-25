Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Monster Energy Cup
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Exhaust Podcast: The Musquin Off-Season

Exhaust Podcast The Musquin Off-Season

October 25, 2019 2:30pm
by:

The always-friendly Marvin Musquin sat down with Jason Weigandt to talk about his knee injury, his age, his continuing work with Aldon Baker, his dreams of moving to the U.S. as a young racer, and more. Can Marvin, who will be 30 in December, be at his best when Anaheim comes?

In addition, Weigandt provides some thoughts on the Monster Energy Cup and the latest update on JGR Suzuki's status for 2020.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music. 

