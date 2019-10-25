The always-friendly Marvin Musquin sat down with Jason Weigandt to talk about his knee injury, his age, his continuing work with Aldon Baker, his dreams of moving to the U.S. as a young racer, and more. Can Marvin, who will be 30 in December, be at his best when Anaheim comes?

In addition, Weigandt provides some thoughts on the Monster Energy Cup and the latest update on JGR Suzuki's status for 2020.

The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.

