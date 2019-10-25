The always-friendly Marvin Musquin sat down with Jason Weigandt to talk about his knee injury, his age, his continuing work with Aldon Baker, his dreams of moving to the U.S. as a young racer, and more. Can Marvin, who will be 30 in December, be at his best when Anaheim comes?
In addition, Weigandt provides some thoughts on the Monster Energy Cup and the latest update on JGR Suzuki's status for 2020.
The Racer X Exhaust podcast is presented by Yoshimura.
Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.
Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine
The December 2019 Issue
Inside the December issue of Racer X magazine: The 73rd annual FIM Motocross of Nations was a disappointment for Team USA, but there’s cause for optimism. Minicycles could be the frontier battleground in the electric-motorcycle revolution. The FIM Motocross World Championship made its debut in China, and our Jason Thomas was there. Brothers Logan and Jordan Martin rehabbed a ’96 XR400 for a race that lasts 24 straight hours. What could go wrong? And much, much more.