Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Americans Sweep Round Two of Australian Supercross

October 25, 2019 10:00am | by:
Americans Sweep Round Two of Australian Supercross

After competing on the tightest circuit on the Australian Supercross calendar just one week ago in Brisbane, riders were greeted with a full spec, world championship caliber circuit in Adelaide, and it was a pair of American’s on Penrite Honda’s who lit the candles in each class.

The duo of Justin Brayton and Mitchell Oldenburg topped the qualifying timesheets to open the days proceedings, and would go on to win each of their respective heats, too. Superpole belonged to Dan Reardon in SX1 and Jacob Hayes in SX2 respectively, however when it came to the night show, Brayton and Oldenburg were just too good.

“I’m stoked to go back to back,” commented Brayton.

“Especially because now we’ve raced two really different tracks, and I’ve been strong on each along with my Penrite Honda machine. Also, to see Oldenburg grab the win in SX2 is just great for the team, and I think it speaks volumes for our entire Penrite Honda outfit,” finished Brayton.

Oldernburg with the win in SX2.
Oldernburg with the win in SX2. AME

In the SX2, red plate holder Jacob Hayes was in the mix early, however ended up having a sizeable crash in one of the rhythm lanes early and subsequently DNF’d. As a result, Oldenburg breezed to a seven second victory and moved his way into third in the standings – four points behind new leader Aaron Tanti.

“Tonight was awesome. We struggled a bit at round one; those indoor tracks are just so difficult and easy to make a mistake on, and that’s what we did. So to rebound here feels great, we’re four points off the championship, so I’m excited for the remainder of the championship,” commented Oldenburg.

Rounding out the podium in SX2 was Raceline KTM Thors Josh Osby, and new red plate holder Aaron Tanti aboard his Serco Yamaha. In SX1, it was once again the CDR Yamaha Monster Energy teammates of Luke Clout and Dan Reardon taking up the runner up places, with hometown hero Brett Metcalfe in fourth.

The series now experiences a three week break, before the home stretch where riders will compete in Wollongong (NSW) for round three, Auckland (NZ) round four, and closing the championship out inside Melbourne (VIC) for round five.

Tickets to Round 3 of the Championship in Wollongong on November 9 are selling fast via Ticketmaster and from as little as $30. Additionally, special VIP packages are available that include Supercross gift packs, special access to watch afternoon practice and qualifying plus the best seats in the venue and much more.

Port Adelaide - SX1

- Gillman, Australia

RiderHometownMachine
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA Honda
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia Yamaha
3 Australia Yamaha
4Brett Metcalfe Australia Honda
5 Yamaha
Full Results

Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA50
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia42
3 Australia42
4Brett Metcalfe Australia36
5 29
Full Standings

Port Adelaide - SX2

- Gillman, Australia

RiderHometownMachine
1Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX Honda
2Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN KTM
3 Australia Yamaha
4 Australia Yamaha
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ Honda
Full Results

Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1 Australia42
2Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN40
3Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX38
4Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ36
5 Australia34
Full Standings
Read Now
December 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now