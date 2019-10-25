After competing on the tightest circuit on the Australian Supercross calendar just one week ago in Brisbane, riders were greeted with a full spec, world championship caliber circuit in Adelaide, and it was a pair of American’s on Penrite Honda’s who lit the candles in each class.

The duo of Justin Brayton and Mitchell Oldenburg topped the qualifying timesheets to open the days proceedings, and would go on to win each of their respective heats, too. Superpole belonged to Dan Reardon in SX1 and Jacob Hayes in SX2 respectively, however when it came to the night show, Brayton and Oldenburg were just too good.

“I’m stoked to go back to back,” commented Brayton.

“Especially because now we’ve raced two really different tracks, and I’ve been strong on each along with my Penrite Honda machine. Also, to see Oldenburg grab the win in SX2 is just great for the team, and I think it speaks volumes for our entire Penrite Honda outfit,” finished Brayton.