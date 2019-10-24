Rumors have swirled recently that JGRMX is getting squeezed from both sides, with the lack of a title sponsor and also diminished financial support from Suzuki. No 450 riders have been announced for the team yet for 2020, and Chad Reed, who rode for the team earlier this season, showed up for Monster Energy Cup on his own Honda. Is JGR still functioning? Are they going racing? In this edition of The Weege Show, Jason Weigandt knocks on the door to the JGRMX shop to find out.

