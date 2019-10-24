Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Monster Energy Cup
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
The Weege Show: Is JGRMX Closed?

October 24, 2019 10:15am | by:

Rumors have swirled recently that JGRMX is getting squeezed from both sides, with the lack of a title sponsor and also diminished financial support from Suzuki. No 450 riders have been announced for the team yet for 2020, and Chad Reed, who rode for the team earlier this season, showed up for Monster Energy Cup on his own Honda. Is JGR still functioning? Are they going racing? In this edition of The Weege Show, Jason Weigandt knocks on the door to the JGRMX shop to find out.

