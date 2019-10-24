Everyone’s happy that America’s favorite grump, Phil Nicoletti, is happy. “Filthy” finished his first season racing up North for the Rockstar Energy Drink/OTSFF Yamaha team by winning Canada’s 450 Supercross Championship. When combined with his consistency in Canada’s Arenacross and Motocross Championships, Phil scored the most total points of any rider through Canada’s three series’, and as a result, he wins the Rockstar Triple Crown bonus of $100,000—in Canadian dollars.

We can’t help but rain on Bad News Phil’s parade even when the sun is shining, so here’s ten awesome things about Phil winning in Canada. Let’s crack open a fresh OG Rockstar and celebrate!

1. The $100,000 is paid in Canadian dollars. That means Phil only makes $76,389 in U.S. dollars.

2. After the exchange rate, agent fees to Lucas Mirtl, provincial and federal Canadian taxes, and American income tax, this Canadian championship ended up costing Phil just over $4,900 and change. (This is an approximate guess without any actual financial analysis.)