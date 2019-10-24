Cianciarulo also lead the most laps on the night, with 12 total. Vince Friese led the second most with eight total, Stewart led for six laps when he won the second main event, and Tomac led four laps when he won the first main event.

Three-time FIM Motocross World Champion Tim Gajser’s second attempt at racing the Monster Energy Cup went much better than the first go. Gajser recorded two top-five finishes, going 7-4-4 for fifth overall.

Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac each made their sixth start at the event. Chad Reed, who raced a Honda CRF450R made his fifth start at the event.

GEICO Honda’s Jeremy Martin returned to racing after 483 days after his crash at Muddy Creek Raceway in June 2018. Martin finished 6-6-14 for eighth overall.

After winning the LCQ, Mike Alessi became the first two-stroke rider to qualify for the Cup class main events. He was on a YZ250 punched out to 325cc!

Only eight of the riders that competed in the night show Saturday competed in the event in 2018.

Privateer Justin Starling improved his 14th overall finish at the event in 2018 to an 11th overall finish at this year’s event. Starling finished 14-10-9.