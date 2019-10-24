Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Monster Energy Cup
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Adam Cianciarulo
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Malcolm Stewart
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Kailub Russell To Miss Ironman GNCC

October 24, 2019
MURRIETACalif. – The FMF KTM Factory Racing Team has announced that Kailub Russell will miss this Sunday’s season finale of the 2019 AMA Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series in Crawfordsville, Indiana. 

The recently-crowned seven-time GNCC National Champion re-aggravated an old shoulder injury at the previous round and will continue to rehab his shoulder in preparation for the upcoming International Six Days Enduro (ISDE), where he will once again represent the U.S. World Trophy Team in Portugal on November 11-16, 2019.

Team Manager, Antti Kallonen: “It’s a bummer for sure that Kailub is not lining up at the season finale this weekend but together we have decided that it is best to sit out this race in order to give the maximum time for rehab before ISDE.”

Kailub Russell: “I am definitely bummed to not be lining up at Ironman this weekend, it’s always a fun place to race. With the GNCC Championship wrapped up, we decided it would be best to recover the shoulder and get ready for the ISDE in November.”

Russell’s FMF KTM Factory Racing Teammate Josh Toth will line up this Sunday, October 27 for the Ironman GNCC season finale. For more information on KTM and its athletes, please visit www.ktm.com/us

