Ethika, Seven Release Limited Collaboration Gear

Ethika and Seven are proud to announce the release of a limited edition collaboration line of products. The line will include motocross pants, jersey, gloves, and two tee shirts in both men’s and youth sizes.

The gear was debuted over the weekend at the Monster Cup race in Las Vegas, Nevada by Ethika and Seven athletes Malcolm Stewart, Axell Hodges, Chino, and Genki Watanabe.

“We wanted to create something for motocross riders,” said Ethika VP of Marketing Danny Evans. “Both of our brands are rooted in motocross…we have always been progressive with some of the most innovative riders. I grew up watching James Stewart wear gear that nobody else could have made cool. He set trends in the sport and he built Seven on those principles. Today James has passed the torch to riders like Malcolm Stewart, Axell Hodges, and Chino. These are the guys everyone is watching and the feedback on the gear has been amazing from the motocross community.”