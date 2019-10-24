GNCC Goes Pink in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Zakowski Motorsports will not be in attendance at this year’s Ironman GNCC, but they will have their annual breast cancer awareness campaign in full swing online. Their popular $10 t-shirt line will be available to purchase on their website, along with hoodies, beanies, hats, koozies and more. For anyone wanting to make a cash donation, like a lot of you have done onsite all these years, you are still able to by contacting Zac Zakowski at (920) 475-9013 or champcaz@gmail.com. Zakowski Motorsports will also be doing online photo contests this weekend for everyone to showcase their PINK machines! Find them on Facebook at facebook.com/zakowskimotorsports.

After a 10 year run of coming to the Ironman GNCC, Zac and Linda Zakowski wanted to send a special message to their friends and the series: “We would like to thank every single person from our GNCC family who has supported or purchased from our fundraiser in some way, shape or form over all these years. GNCC was a part of our life for over a decade and where this fundraiser started. We can still remember coming to the Ironman in 2008 and deciding that we wanted to make an impact in this community and make “pink” bigger. We went from raising $300 in 2009 to over $20,000 every year in a short amount of time. We cannot thank the GNCC Racing Nation enough for this. It is because of all of YOU that this fundraiser took off and why we are still doing it to this day! We are sad to not be a part of the Ironman this year but hope that there is still a sea of pink in all the photos. This fundraiser keeps growing and we are currently looking at expanding it to more events for 2020 and getting it to the next level. You may see us back at the Ironman GNCC soon enough though! We hope that all of you continue to support the fundraiser through the online store this year. Please share with all your friends and thank you for all the wonderful years!”