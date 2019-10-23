The off-season rages on and that includes the Monster Energy Cup here in Vegas. The MEC has had a complicated relationship with the sport since rising from the ashes of the US Open in 2011. It’s closer to the end of the season than the beginning of the next one, riders are sometimes in-between deals or just getting into a new ride and you can’t really take this race seriously in terms of who’s ready and who’s not. The prep for this thing varies with different guys.

I’ve always said that there’s no reason to not have this race at the beginning of December as a pre-season type of race and for the riders and teams, it would be a good chance to see where you’re at with your new parts, training program and prep. The fans would be more into it (judging by attendance recently, this race seems to be less packed than before), it would help with the eternal MXoN issues, it would simply mean more.

This seems like a no brainer to me. I know the team managers have expressed a concern that the riders could get hurt so close to Anaheim but newsflash, we have plenty of injuries at the test tracks before the year starts. Let’s make MEC great again and put it in December!

As a non-points race, Monster Energy Cup always gets to experiment with different ideas, and this year’s big one was three different starts and the track being run in two different directions. I mean, sure, why not? I never really thought that trick was all that cool but I’m all for trying things. Having the takeoffs be landings and vice versa seemed a bit sketchy and the riders did tell me afterwards that it didn’t really work but all in all, it seemed to be something that maybe wasn’t a home run but it wasn’t a failure. I liked the Joker Lane this year, it was a legitimate obstacle. The track? Well, it is what it is. When you’re trying to make it work for Superminis and 450s and then you add in that it needs to also run backwards and forwards, you’re just not going to get an amazing track.