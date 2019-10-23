We’re once again firing off questions at long-time pro Jason Thomas for some opinions on the 2019 Monster Energy Cup.

What did you think of the backwards track?

I thought it worked! I don’t think it’s something that should ever make its way into the normal Monster Energy AMA Supercross but for the one-off trial that is the MEC, it was a nice variation. The one snafu was the edge of the tabletop that caught Jordi Tixier and Dean Wilson (and almost Tomac and AC9 in practice), but that could just as easily happen on any track. The level of alertness surely was raised as riders had to really focus on the constant change, i.e. different starts, different jump combinations, awkward angles for the ruts, deteriorating take-offs and landings, etc. This event has always been a place to try new ideas and step out of the box. I do think that the race needs a venue change to infuse a bit of excitement (attendance was down) but I also think that Feld, Ricky Carmichael and Dirt Wurx did a good job of changing up the race configuration.

Do you have Mookie Fever?

I don’t know if I have a full blown case of Mookie Fever but he did ride really well. It was good to see that he looks to be back to the level he was at pre-Glendale. We all know that whoops are Mookie’s true forte, even if they caused a huge injury for him last season. On a track without whoops, for him to grab a win was surely a nice confidence booster. His 2020 results will come down to two factors in my opinion: starts and fitness. If he can find the fitness needed for 21 minutes and consistently start inside the top 5, he will have a great year.