Andrew Delong to Race Japan National Cross Country Season Finale

October 23, 2019
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.—Racer Productions, producer of the AMSOIL Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, is excited to announce that XC1 Open Pro racer Andrew Delong will compete in the AAGP season finale on Sunday, November 3, at the Jigatake Ski Resort in Omachi City, Japan. GNCC Racing marks their 15th year of partnership with the Japan National Cross Country (JNCC) Series.

Phoenix Honda Racing's Andrew Delong has had an exceptional 2019 GNCC season. Delong has earned multiple XC1 Open Pro top 10 finishes, and a fourth overall at the Mason-Dixon GNCC. Delong currently sits seventh in the National Championship standings with one round remaining this Sunday, October 26 at the AMSOIL Ironman GNCC. Delong follows GNCC racers such as Paul Whibley (2006), Jason Raines, Robbie Jenks, Charlie Mullins and Rodney Smith (2007), Nate Kanney and Thad Duvall (2008), Josh Strang and Kailub Russell (2009), Cory Buttrick (2010), Jesse Robinson and Jason Thomas (2011), Rory Mead, Josh Strang (2013), Jordan Ashburn (2014), Chris Bach (2015), Trevor Bollinger (2016), Ricky Russell (2017); and most recently, Craig Delong (2018), in being selected to represent GNCC Racing in Japan.

“I am very excited and honored to be selected for the JNCC race this year,” said Delong. “I cannot wait to go over to Japan and have some fun with a lot of great people in the industry.” 

It is a tradition for JNCC President Masami Hoshino to invite GNCC riders to the season finale in exchange for Japanese riders that will compete in a single round of the GNCC series. Earlier this year, Takanori Nakajima traveled to West Virginia and raced in the XC1 Open Pro class at the Mason-Dixon GNCC in September where he finished 10th in class. Also visiting was Women JNCC rider, Yuka Suganara, who raced in the 10 a.m. Women’s class where she finished 3rd in class.

Takanori Nakajima traveled to West Virginia back in September to race at the Mason-Dixon GNCC, where he finished 10th in the class. Ken Hill

Delong’s mechanic, Eric Siraton, along with GNCC Jr. Trail Boss, Jared Bolton, and GNCC Media Manager, Kayla Bolton, will all accompany Delong as he makes his bid against Japan’s top off-road talent. The three-hour AAGP Series in Japan follows the same format as an American GNCC. For more information on the JNCC, please click HERE.

