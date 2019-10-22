Feld Motor Sports Announces cbdMD as the Exclusive CBD Partner of Supercross

Ellenton, Fla.,—Feld Motor Sports, Inc. announced today that cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) has come on board as the exclusive CBD partner for both Monster Energy Supercross and the Monster Energy Cup. The multi-year agreement officially began at the annual all-star event held at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas this past weekend and will extend into the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross, an FIM World Championship, season.

"We're excited to be the first motorsport to have an exclusive deal within the CBD category," said Jason Bitsoff, SVP of Global Sponsorship for Feld Entertainment. "Supercross is leading the way in the motorsports industry and we're always looking at partners that are also category leaders."

cbdMD sponsors an array of professional athletes that cover a broad spectrum of sports, from pro surfing, beach volleyball, golf and tennis, to MMA and Supercross. The Monster Energy Cup, an invite-only race attracted the elite of the sport both on and off the track and featured a potential $1 million purse, the largest prize in motorcycle racing, and included an iconic in-seating track section dubbed the cbdMD skyhook.

"As a category exclusive partnership with Feld Motor Sports, cbdMD is excited to expand our relationship to both Monster Energy Supercross and their fans. We feel this fast-growing sport is the perfect platform for our products, and the weekend was nothing short of a huge success for our vision for the future and the growth of our brand," said Caryn Dunayer, President cbdMD.

