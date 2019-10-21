Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Haines City
  2. New Smyrna Beach
  3. Cortez
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule
Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

October 21, 2019 6:30am

Monster Energy Cup

Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Cup Class Overall

250 Futures Overall

Superminis Overall

KTM Junior Overall

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN 

Round 3 (of 3) of SX Tour - Hamilton, ON

450 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stMatt GoerkeKawasaki2-1
2ndPhil NicolettiYamaha1-2
3rdCade ClasonKawasaki1-4
4thCole ThompsonKTM2-3
5thJosh CartwrightKawasaki3-5
6thEric JeffreyYamaha3-9
7thSam GaynorYamaha5-6
8thKylie DillinKTM4-8
9thJaremy PronovstYamaha6-7
10thMichael FowlerKTM4-10

250 Class

Overall FinishRiderMachineMoto Finishes
1stDylan WrightHonda1-1
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki1-3
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha2-2
4thLogan KarnowKawasaki2-4
5thDakota AlixKTM 3-5
6thTanner WardKTM 3-6
7thMarco CannellaYamaha5-7
8thMathias JorgensonKawasaki4-9
9thWesten WrozynaKawasaki5-8
10thDavey FraserHusqvarna4-11

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Standings

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha531
2ndCole ThompsonKTM504
3rdCade ClasonKawasaki403
4thColton FacciottiHonda396
4thMatt GoerkeKTM380
5thMike AlessiHonda374
6thShawn MaffenbeierHusqvarna341
8thKeylan MestonYamaha254
9thRyan DowdSuzuki251
10thSam GaynorSuzuki233

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda573
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki463
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha441
4thTanner WardKTM400
5thMarco CannellaYamaha395
6thJess PettisKTM357
7thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
8thWesten WrozynaKawasaki265
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM262
10thJyrie MitchellKTM250

To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 2 (of 5) - Gillman Speedway - Gillman, Australia

Port Adelaide - SX1

- Gillman, Australia

RiderHometownMachine
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA Honda
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia Yamaha
3 Australia Yamaha
4Brett Metcalfe Australia Honda
5 Yamaha
6 Honda
7 Husqvarna
8Todd Waters Australia Husqvarna
9Jackson Richardson Cairns, Australia Honda
10 Australia Kawasaki
Full Results

Port Adelaide - SX2

- Gillman, Australia

RiderHometownMachine
1Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX Honda
2Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN KTM
3 Australia Yamaha
4 Australia Yamaha
5Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ Honda
6 Australia KTM
7 Yamaha
8 Willow Grove, Australia KTM
9Bradley Taft Nixa, MO Kawasaki
10 KTM
Full Results

Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Justin Brayton Fort Dodge, IA50
2Luke Clout Sydney, Australia42
3 Australia42
4Brett Metcalfe Australia36
5 29
6Todd Waters Australia28
7 Australia27
8 25
9 22
10 21
Full Standings

Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1 Australia42
2Josh Osby Valparaiso, IN40
3Mitchell Oldenburg Alvord, TX38
4Chris Blose Phoenix, AZ36
5 Australia34
6Bradley Taft Nixa, MO27
7Jacob Hayes Greensboro, NC25
8 23
9 16
10 16
Full Standings

Other championship standings

Gncc

Through Round 12 (of 13)

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC295
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV258
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT196
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC178
6 Duvall, WA141
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA134
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT127
9Josh Strang Australia127
10 Cookeville, TN117
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA218
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN214
4 Jefferson, GA197
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN182
6 New Zealand180
7 Millville, NJ165
8 Landrum, SC137
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA136
10 Orlando, FL127
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL318
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA209
4 Indianola, PA190
5 Parkersburg, WV126
6 Lynnville, IN122
7 United Kingdom72
8 Waterford Works, NJ65
9 Fife Lake, MI56
10 Gillett, PA51
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH316
2Tayla Jones Australia273
3 New Zealand227
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC220
5 Bridgeton, NJ176
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH163
7 Birchrunville, PA142
8 Bloomington, IN137
9Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN104
10 Knoxville, TN96
Full Standings

Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title and Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year.

WORCS

Through Round 10 (of 11)

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor Robert*KTM241
2ndDante OliveiraKTM198
3rdZach BellKawasaki164
4thRicky DietrichHonda140
5thAndrew ShortHusqvarna134

Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.

world enduro super series

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM5,100
2ndJonny WalkerKTM4,240
3rdJosep GarciaKTM4,165
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna4,034
5thGraham JarvisHusqvarna3,920

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana

Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorKTM30
2ndSteward BaylorKTM25
3rdRicky RussellYamaha21
4thEvan SmithHusqvarna18
5thThorn DevlinGas Gas16

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM215
2ndGrant BaylorKTM184
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna152
4thMichael WitkowskiBeta120
5thLiam DraperKTM117

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
Adam CianciaruloMonster Energy CupCup Class
Jett LawrenceMonster Energy Cup250 Futures
Evan FerryMonster Energy CupSupermini
Ken RoczenRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
Joey CrownRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
Jesse AnsleyGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles
Read Now
December 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now