Wake-Up Call

Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title and Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year.

WORCS

Through Round 10 (of 11)

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Taylor Robert* KTM 241 2nd Dante Oliveira KTM 198 3rd Zach Bell Kawasaki 164 4th Ricky Dietrich Honda 140 5th Andrew Short Husqvarna 134

Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.

world enduro super series

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall Standings Rider Machine Points 1st Manuel Lettenbichler KTM 5,100 2nd Jonny Walker KTM 4,240 3rd Josep Garcia KTM 4,165 4th Alfredo Gomez Husqvarna 4,034 5th Graham Jarvis Husqvarna 3,920

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana

Pro Overall

Overall Finish Rider Machine Points 1st Grant Baylor KTM 30 2nd Steward Baylor KTM 25 3rd Ricky Russell Yamaha 21 4th Evan Smith Husqvarna 18 5th Thorn Devlin Gas Gas 16

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

Pro Overall Championship Standings

2019 Champions