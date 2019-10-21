Wake-Up Call

Monster Energy Cup
Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Cup Class Overall
250 Futures Overall
Superminis Overall
KTM Junior Overall
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Round 3 (of 3) of SX Tour - Hamilton, ON
450 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Matt Goerke
|Kawasaki
|2-1
|2nd
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|1-2
|3rd
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|1-4
|4th
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|2-3
|5th
|Josh Cartwright
|Kawasaki
|3-5
|6th
|Eric Jeffrey
|Yamaha
|3-9
|7th
|Sam Gaynor
|Yamaha
|5-6
|8th
|Kylie Dillin
|KTM
|4-8
|9th
|Jaremy Pronovst
|Yamaha
|6-7
|10th
|Michael Fowler
|KTM
|4-10
250 Class
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Moto Finishes
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|1-1
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|1-3
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|2-2
|4th
|Logan Karnow
|Kawasaki
|2-4
|5th
|Dakota Alix
|KTM
|3-5
|6th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|3-6
|7th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|5-7
|8th
|Mathias Jorgenson
|Kawasaki
|4-9
|9th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|5-8
|10th
|Davey Fraser
|Husqvarna
|4-11
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Standings
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|531
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|504
|3rd
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|403
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|4th
|Matt Goerke
|KTM
|380
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|6th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Husqvarna
|341
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|233
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|573
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|463
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|441
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|400
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|395
|6th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|357
|7th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|8th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|265
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|262
|10th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|250
To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.
Australian Supercross Championship
Round 2 (of 5) - Gillman Speedway - Gillman, Australia
Port Adelaide - SX1
Gillman Speedway - Gillman, Australia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|Honda
|2
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|Yamaha
|3
|Daniel Reardon
|Australia
|Yamaha
|4
|Brett Metcalfe
|Australia
|Honda
|5
|Richie Evans
|Yamaha
|6
|Joel Wightman
|Honda
|7
|Jesse Dobson
|Husqvarna
|8
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|9
|Jackson Richardson
|Cairns, Australia
|Honda
|10
|Dylan Long
|Australia
|Kawasaki
Port Adelaide - SX2
Gillman Speedway - Gillman, Australia
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|Honda
|2
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|KTM
|3
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|Yamaha
|4
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|Yamaha
|5
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|Honda
|6
|Regan Duffy
|Australia
|KTM
|7
|Connor Tierney
|Yamaha
|8
|Tomas Ravenhorst
|Willow Grove, Australia
|KTM
|9
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|Kawasaki
|10
|Dylan Wills
|KTM
Australian SX SX1 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Justin Brayton
|Fort Dodge, IA
|50
|2
|Luke Clout
|Sydney, Australia
|42
|3
|Daniel Reardon
|Australia
|42
|4
|Brett Metcalfe
|Australia
|36
|5
|Richie Evans
|29
|6
|Todd Waters
|Australia
|28
|7
|Dylan Long
|Australia
|27
|8
|Joel Wightman
|25
|9
|Jayden Rykers
|22
|10
|Jesse Dobson
|21
Australian SX SX2 Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Aaron Tanti
|Australia
|42
|2
|Josh Osby
|Valparaiso, IN
|40
|3
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|Alvord, TX
|38
|4
|Chris Blose
|Phoenix, AZ
|36
|5
|Jay Wilson
|Australia
|34
|6
|Bradley Taft
|Nixa, MO
|27
|7
|Jacob Hayes
|Greensboro, NC
|25
|8
|Dylan Wills
|23
|9
|Jayce Cosford
|16
|10
|Ricky Latimer
|16
Other championship standings
Gncc
Through Round 12 (of 13)
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|258
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|196
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|178
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|141
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|134
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|127
|9
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|127
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|117
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|218
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|214
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|197
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|182
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|180
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|165
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|137
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|136
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|127
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|318
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|209
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|190
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|126
|6
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|122
|7
|Jason Thomas
|United Kingdom
|72
|8
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|9
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|10
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|51
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|316
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|273
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|227
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|220
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|176
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|163
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|142
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|137
|9
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|104
|10
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title and Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year.
WORCS
Through Round 10 (of 11)
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert*
|KTM
|241
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|198
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|164
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|140
|5th
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|134
Taylor Robert is the 2019 Pro MC Champion as he claimed the title one round early.
world enduro super series
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|5,100
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|4,240
|3rd
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|4,165
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|4,034
|5th
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3,920
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana
Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|30
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|25
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|21
|4th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|18
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Gas Gas
|16
To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|215
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|184
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|152
|4th
|Michael Witkowski
|Beta
|120
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|117
To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|Jett Lawrence
|Monster Energy Cup
|250 Futures
|Evan Ferry
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Ken Roczen
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|Joey Crown
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jesse Ansley
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles