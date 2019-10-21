Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Full Schedule

Nicoletti Scores $100k Rockstar Energy Drink Triple Crown Title in Canada

October 21, 2019 12:40pm | by:
Now this is something Filthy Phil can smile about! The Rockstar Energy Drink OTSFF Yamaha rider has successfully completed his first season in Canada, amassing the most points over three championships in three disciplines—arenacross, motocross and supercross—to net the Rockstar Energy Drink Triple Crown. With it, Phil wins $100,000. Grumpy Phil, for the moment, is actually happy!

The season concluded Saturday night at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. In the 250 class, Dylan Wright took the race win and the Triple Crown title for the small-bike class, winning the AX and MX titles. American Luke Renzland finished second in the race and won the 2019 SX title. 

In the 450 class, Nicoletti had a big enough lead where simply making the main pretty much guaranteed the title. He still battled for the win, though. Last year's Triple Crown Champion Cole Thompson grabbed the holeshot, but Nicoletti got to the lead and Thomson crashed. Matt Goerke then got around Phil to get the lead and the win at the final round. Nicoletti's second was more than enough to lock in the SX and Triple Crown titles for the season.

The series held an awards banquet on Sunday night, so Phil has yet to arrive in the U.S. Expect a massive throng to greet him at the Charlotte airport this afternoon to celebrate his title and drape him with American flags. Do not, though, expect Phil to spend any of the money.

Read Now
