Now this is something Filthy Phil can smile about! The Rockstar Energy Drink OTSFF Yamaha rider has successfully completed his first season in Canada, amassing the most points over three championships in three disciplines—arenacross, motocross and supercross—to net the Rockstar Energy Drink Triple Crown. With it, Phil wins $100,000. Grumpy Phil, for the moment, is actually happy!

The season concluded Saturday night at the FirstOntario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. In the 250 class, Dylan Wright took the race win and the Triple Crown title for the small-bike class, winning the AX and MX titles. American Luke Renzland finished second in the race and won the 2019 SX title.

In the 450 class, Nicoletti had a big enough lead where simply making the main pretty much guaranteed the title. He still battled for the win, though. Last year's Triple Crown Champion Cole Thompson grabbed the holeshot, but Nicoletti got to the lead and Thomson crashed. Matt Goerke then got around Phil to get the lead and the win at the final round. Nicoletti's second was more than enough to lock in the SX and Triple Crown titles for the season.