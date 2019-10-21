Jeremy Martin showed up to race Monster Energy Cup at the last second, but he looked a lot more prepared than he really was, because he rode well and sat in contention for a top five for most of the night. Consider that Martin had not raced since June of 2018 due to a gnarly back injury—then a major infection, then more back surgery—and it was an impressive jump back into racing.

Steve Matthes got an update from the GEICO Honda rider after the race.

Racer X: Monster Cup, a late addition. Good to see you back on a bike, man. Really cool. Thanks for coming out. That’s awesome.

Jeremy Martin: Yeah, I really appreciate that. Really excited to be here. Help me burn off the pint of ice cream I had when I committed to coming here to race.

So you’re riding supercross. You started feeling good and you were like, “Hey, there’s a race this weekend in Vegas.” Is that kind of how it went?

Yeah, pretty much. I was like, well, they’re going forward, they’re going backwards. Then I looked at the entry list and not everybody was in it. I was like, You know what? This would be a perfect race just to see where you’re at. I was like, you’re not 100 percent as far as fitness and your old form, but you’ve got to start somewhere. So let’s get comfortable right now.

Honestly, you were better than I thought you’d be, for real. I’m like, he hasn’t raced for so long now. I thought you were really good.

For sure. When I first originally rode the bike I was like, wow. Even a lot of people close by that watched me ride right away were like, holy shit. It just goes to show. Then also, too, I think the mindset is good now. I took a long time away, got a real job, saw what real life is like. I’m ready.