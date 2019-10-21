Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

FLY Racing Releases LE Lite Racewear

October 21, 2019 9:55am | by:

BOISE, ID—FLY Racing is proud to unveil the latest colorway for their Lite Racewear built specifically for the 2019 Monster Energy Cup. This Limited Edition Coral gear is a unique palette of colors built on our incredibly popular lightweight jersey, pant, and glove combo, raced in by top athletes across the world.

LE Lite Coral Jersey
LE Lite Coral Jersey Fly Racing USA

Lite Jerseys feature:

  • Laser-cut perforations help dissipate heat
  • Zero-cuff arm openings with reinforced mesh gussets provide unrestrictive mobility and a comfortable fit
  • Mesh ventilation panels dissipate unwanted heat
  • Multi-panel construction for maximum performance and comfortable fit
  • Low profile multi-directional tagless mesh collar
  • Extended tail helps keep jersey tucked in
  • Athletic fit: fits close to the body with minimal excess
LE Lite Coral Pants
LE Lite Coral Pants Fly Racing USA

Lite Pants feature:

  • Lightweight minimalist design
  • Multi-directional stretch-rib panels for flexibility
  • Mesh panels on back of knee and lower leg
  • Low profile stretch leg cuffs with removable elastic band
  • Stretch panel construction for maximum comfort and movement
  • Leather heat shield panels with DuPont™ Kevlar® stitching
  • The Boa® System offers fast, on-the-fly micro adjustability
  • Ergonomically pre-shaped knee accommodates most knee braces and guards
  • Full-Floating seat surrounded by stretch-rib material moves naturally with your body
  • Exclusive zipper lock system for a secure fit
  • Ratcheting closure allows for adjustability
LE Lite Coral Gloves
LE Lite Coral Gloves Fly Racing USA

Lite Gloves feature:

  • Ultra-lightweight minimalist race glove with a soft hand feel
  • Single-layer perforated palm for improved airflow and a lightweight feel
  • Spandex mesh finger sidewall and gusset for improved air flow and lightweight feel
  • Reinforced double layer thumb
  • Silicone finger grippers
  • Athletic fit that fits close to the hand with minimal excess

For more information about FLY Racing, visit www.flyracing.com

Check out some more photos below: 

  • LE_Coral_Gear_(2) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(5) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(3) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(9) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(8) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(7) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(6) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(4) Fly Racing USA
  • LE_Coral_Gear_(1) Fly Racing USA

Check out the promo video with Justin Brayton below: 

