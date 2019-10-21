Colt Nichols Sustains Shoulder Injury in Practice Crash

Monster Energy/Star Racing Yamaha’s Colt Nichols confirmed today on social media that he sustained a shoulder injury in a practice crash “almost two weeks ago” and hopes to be ready for the start of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Region.

“Well almost 2 weeks ago had a crash while practicing and popped my shoulder out of place,” he wrote on Instagram. “Did some damage to it but luckily @ocsportsdoc got me all fixed up. On the mend now and will do everything in my power to go racing come east coast supercross.”

Nichols finished a career-high third overall in the 250SX West Region in 2019 and won the season opener in Anaheim. He held the red plate as the points leader for the first time in his career.

The 2020 250SX East Region kicks off in Tampa, Florida, on February 15.