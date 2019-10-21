The Monster Energy Cup has come and gone and with it, plenty of talking points as well. A rookie won the whole thing and we’ll talk about that and more tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing. Host Steve Matthes will welcome in Fly Racing’s Jason Thomas and Paul Perebijnos from Renthal to break down the MEC from all the angles.

Friend of the show, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo won the MEC overall with a thrilling ride, especially in the last moto when he held off Eli Tomac. We’ll have AC on tonight to talk about pulling off the win in his first 450SX, how his prep went, his sweet Fox gear, and more.

Another friend of the show, “Filthy” Phil Nicoletti, pulled off the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Championship up in Canada this past weekend with a podium finish at the final round. Phil’s now $100K richer and we’ll talk to him about that race, his championship, and more.

Malcolm Stewart returned to racing in America at the MEC and rode great, winning one of the main events and finishing third overall on his MCR Honda. We’ll have Mookie on to talk about that experience, the reverse track thing, how he feels about his night, and more.

The 1997 125SX East Region champion Tim Ferry’s son Evan won the Supermini class at the MEC with great 1-1 finishes and that gives us an excuse to call Red Dog and get him on the show to talk about that experience, plans for Evan, his thoughts on the race, and more.

We’ll also have Fly Racing’s own Jason Thomas calling in to talk about what’s going on in the sport and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guy Travis will do his best to get it answered on the BTOSports.com Tweet at Travis segment.

We’ll also read off some Race Tech emails. Our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment. The Gear Alloy Cold Call is always fun also right?

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Thanks to our sponsor BTOSports.com. BTOSports.com is your #1 source for motocross gear and accessories with Free Shipping WORLDWIDE. BTO Sports is your number one source for all of your motocross parts, gear, accessories and apparel. BTOSports.com is a motocross company who is truly dedicated to the sport.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. Fly Racing is the industry standard for motocross and off-road gear, as well as our hard parts and accessories. Also Fly Racing and parent company Western Power Sports are now a premier-level partner for the Lucas Oils Pro Motocross and Monster Energy Supercross Championship. These are just a few ways that Fly Racing is becoming more and more involved in the sport that we all love. Check out what Fly Racing has been up to at their website FlyRacing.com and on social media @flyracingusa.

The PulpMX Show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Vertex Pistons, Vortex Racing, EVS, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, Firepower, FMF Racing, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Maxima Oils, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Honda World Downey, Ride Engineering, OGIO, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, and Guts Racing.