Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Haines City
  2. New Smyrna Beach
  3. Cortez
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule
The Conversation: Cianciarulo, Tomac, Stewart

The Conversation: Cianciarulo, Tomac, Stewart

October 20, 2019 9:50am
by:

With 2-2-1 scores in the three-race format, Monster Energy Kawasaki's Adam Cianciarulo nailed the victory and a $100,000 bonus for winning the 2019 Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas, Nevada. It was Cianciarulo's debut race on a 450, and he had to out duel his new teammate Eli Tomac to get the win.

Tomac, last year's race winner, took the first race but crashed in race two to finish third. He was right on Cianciarulo in race two but couldn't get by, resulting in 1-3-2 scores and second overall.

Malcolm Stewart has reported to be going very fast at the test track leading up to the race. The Bullfrog Spas/SmarTop/MotoConcepts Honda rider backed that hype up with speed at the race, winning race two and taking third overall.

All three riders were happy and quite jovial during the post-race press conference.

Read Now
December 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now