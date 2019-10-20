Dean Wilson Suffers Hip Injury at Monster Energy Cup

Popular Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Dean Wilson suffered a huge crash in qualifying last Saturday afternoon at the Monster Energy Cup. Dean appeared to clip the landing in a huge rhythm lane and went down hard, immediately holding his leg/hip area. A press release from his team now indicates Dean suffered a dislocated hip. The overall severity of the injury--and a time table for Dean's recovery--will have to wait. Get well soon, Dean!

Here is Husqvarna's press release:

Dean Wilson SUSTAINS HIP INJURY AT MONSTER ENERGY CUP

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Dean Wilson will miss Saturday night’s Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas after suffering a hard crash during the second qualifying session of the day. Wilson was immediately transported to the local hospital where early reports indicate that he has sustained a dislocated hip.

It was an unfortunate ending to the night for Wilson, who had an impressive showing in the day’s qualifying sessions. He qualified third overall in the first session, finishing only half a second off the leader. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team wishes Dean a speedy recovery as he awaits further evaluation.