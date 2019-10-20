Results Archive
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Haines City
  2. New Smyrna Beach
  3. Cortez
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Dean Wilson Suffers Hip Injury at Monster Energy Cup

October 20, 2019 10:30am | by:
Dean Wilson Suffers Hip Injury at Monster Energy Cup

Popular Rockstar Energy Husqvarna rider Dean Wilson suffered a huge crash in qualifying last Saturday afternoon at the Monster Energy Cup. Dean appeared to clip the landing in a huge rhythm lane and went down hard, immediately holding his leg/hip area. A press release from his team now indicates Dean suffered a dislocated hip. The overall severity of the injury--and a time table for Dean's recovery--will have to wait. Get well soon, Dean!

Here is Husqvarna's press release:

Dean Wilson SUSTAINS HIP INJURY AT MONSTER ENERGY CUP

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team’s Dean Wilson will miss Saturday night’s Monster Energy Cup in Las Vegas after suffering a hard crash during the second qualifying session of the day. Wilson was immediately transported to the local hospital where early reports indicate that he has sustained a dislocated hip.

It was an unfortunate ending to the night for Wilson, who had an impressive showing in the day’s qualifying sessions. He qualified third overall in the first session, finishing only half a second off the leader. The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team wishes Dean a speedy recovery as he awaits further evaluation.

