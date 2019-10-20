Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Josh Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Full Results
Monster Energy Cup
Articles
Monster Energy Cup Results
  1. Haines City
  2. New Smyrna Beach
  3. Cortez
Full Results
2019 Monster Energy Cup Results

October 20, 2019 2:00am
2019 Monster Energy Cup Results

At the 2019 Monster Energy Cup, SmarTop/Bullfrog Spas/MotoConcepts Honda’s Malcolm Stewart and Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Adam Cianciarulo entered the third and final main event tied with four points apiece. After Tomac won the first race (third in second race for 1-3 moto scores), Stewart won the second (third in the first race), and Cianciarulo recorded a pair of second-place finishes, the overall win (but not the million dollars) was still up for grabs.

Once the final gate dropped, Cianciarulo and Tomac battled back and forth throughout the entire ten-lap race. They took the Joker Lane on different laps to create even more drama, but Cianciarulo eventually came through with the first 450 checkered flag of his career, taking the overall win as well. Tomac finished 1-3-2 for second overall and Stewart finished 3-1-3 for third overall on one of the closest battles at the Monster Energy Cup.

Cup class Overall Finishes

250 futures Overall Finishes

superminis Overall Finishes

ktm junior Overall Finishes

