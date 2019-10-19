I also spoke to Stewart, who is making his return to U.S. racing tonight, yesterday and he is pumped to be back. He said he feels great after the Montreal Supercross and all of the work he’s been putting in over the summer. News broke late Thursday night that Martin would make his return to racing this weekend. Martin, who suffered a burst fracture to his vertebrae at the 2018 Tennessee National and had complications following his first surgery and underwent a second surgery in January, was able to start riding again in August and was anticipating returning to racing at the Paris Supercross in November—which was initially earlier than we expected. But now he has announced he’s in for this weekend. Martin’s contract with the team was to expire at the end of 2019 and although he would be missing the entire 2019 season, GEICO Honda signed a two-year extension with Martin in December 2018 that will keep him on the team through the 2021 season. Even if the results aren’t where he’d like them to be tonight, this is huge for him heading into the 2020Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. He’ll be able to get a baseline of where he is at and will know what to work on come the first round of the 250SX East Region in Tamp, Florida, on February 15. If you missed it, check out our list of things to watch during the night show.

First Timed Qualifying

The first timed practice session started outside. Guys seemed to be still getting comfortable with the track and the different lines. Adam Cianciarulo was the fastest qualifier in this session. Jordi Tixier participated in this session, even after a big get-off earlier during free practice. Lots of guys trying the big quad and the triple out of the turn in the section before Monster Alley and a few other lines here and there. James Weeks went down hard and was carted.