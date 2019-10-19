Welcome to the Racer X Race Day Feed, coming to you from Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from today's motos, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
The weather today here at Sam Boyd Stadium is expected to be great with sun and a high of 80 degrees. The temperature will cool off a little tonight but still will be great conditions. Some big headlines heading into the day: Adam Cianciarulo will be making his 450 debut tonight; Malcolm Stewart and Jeremy Martin are racing tonight; Chad Reed put together his own deal and will be racing a Honda; and Eli Tomac will look to become the first repeat winner of the Monster million. I talked to Adam yesterday during press day and he said he with it being his first race on the 450 he doesn’t have any expectations but he never lines up without the intent to win. He said he’s been testing with the team for about a month and he’s ready to get his first taste in the big class.
I also spoke to Stewart, who is making his return to U.S. racing tonight, yesterday and he is pumped to be back. He said he feels great after the Montreal Supercross and all of the work he’s been putting in over the summer. News broke late Thursday night that Martin would make his return to racing this weekend. Martin, who suffered a burst fracture to his vertebrae at the 2018 Tennessee National and had complications following his first surgery and underwent a second surgery in January, was able to start riding again in August and was anticipating returning to racing at the Paris Supercross in November—which was initially earlier than we expected. But now he has announced he’s in for this weekend. Martin’s contract with the team was to expire at the end of 2019 and although he would be missing the entire 2019 season, GEICO Honda signed a two-year extension with Martin in December 2018 that will keep him on the team through the 2021 season. Even if the results aren’t where he’d like them to be tonight, this is huge for him heading into the 2020Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. He’ll be able to get a baseline of where he is at and will know what to work on come the first round of the 250SX East Region in Tamp, Florida, on February 15. If you missed it, check out our list of things to watch during the night show.
First Timed Qualifying
The first timed practice session started outside. Guys seemed to be still getting comfortable with the track and the different lines. Adam Cianciarulo was the fastest qualifier in this session. Jordi Tixier participated in this session, even after a big get-off earlier during free practice. Lots of guys trying the big quad and the triple out of the turn in the section before Monster Alley and a few other lines here and there. James Weeks went down hard and was carted.
Second Timed Qualifying
For this session, the group went to the right out of the gates. Jerry Robin was on fire in this session. Adam “The 722” Enticknap Wageman into third fastest. In the A group, Barcia, Tomac, and Cianciarulo were out front of the group and they were flying. Tomac bested his new teammate’s top time from the first practice, as his 53.877 was the fastest lap we’ve seen anyone complete so far. For a second, “Mookie fever” almost ended before we event got a to look at it as Carlen Gardner went down in the rhythm section and Stewart was heading straight for Gardner’s bike. Stewart’s bike jammed into Gardner’s but he hopped off and onto his feet to stick the landing on the downside of the jump. He limped around for about half a minute until he got back on his bike. He appeared not comfortable for a lap or so but then he got back on rhythm and was going even faster than before. He started quading over the tabletop (which not a lot of guys were doing) cleanly (which really no one else was able to do).
Unfortunately for Dean Wilson, his night ended before it began. Wilson had a hard get-off and was carted off the track on a stretcher. Bummer for Deano, he was looking great yesterday and today and some of his lines were quicker than the other riders in several sections. Heal up, Deano. Now none of the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna riders will be racing tonight, as Jason Anderson and Zach Osborne both decided to sit out tonight after their already long seasons were extended after they prepped and competed for the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations as members of Team USA.
In the 250 Futures class, Jalek Swoll and Jett Lawrence battled back and forth for the fastest lap.
Cup LCQ
The gate dropped and the riders went to the left. I really had faith that Mike Alessi would pull a holeshot on his 325cc two-stroke. And he didn’t let me down. Wow. Alessi, Ryan Breece, Tevin Tapia, and Chad Reed. Reed made a pass on Tapia by tripling out of the first turn. Tapia was losing a lot of time in that section by single-doubling out of the turn. Reed made up ground on Breece rather quickly on the last lap but he wasn’t able to make a pass. Alessi made history by becoming the first rider to qualify for the Cup class on a two-stroke. Alessi is using the Cardo System communication radio to communicate with his team, so let's see if that helps him come the main events.