Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Luke Clout
  3. Daniel Reardon
SX2 Results
  1. Mitchell Oldenburg
  2. Joshua Osby
  3. Aaron Tanti
Dubya USA Introduces Edge Wheel Sets

October 19, 2019 9:10am | by:

ORANGE, CA - Dubya USA, a provider of premium motorcycle wheel sets and components, is proud to announce the all-new Edge Wheel sets. These wheels are the perfect solution for riders who need quality and performance at an economical price point.

“We’re excited to add these new Edge wheel sets to the Dubya USA lineup,” said Dubya co-founder Kristin White Anderson. “We strive to deliver the best products possible to our customers, but top-of-the-line wheels are not in everyone’s budget. The Edge wheels are durable and reliable, and are affordable for virtually any rider looking to replace their old wheels or simply give their bike a more upgraded look.”

Each Edge wheel set centers around the highly durable forged aluminum Edge hub, which are offered in factory colors of blue, red, green, and orange. The hubs are laced to your choice of black or silver Excel Notako rims using stainless steel Bulldog spokes and nickel plated steel nipples. Each wheel is pre-assembled in Dubya USA’s southern California facility by the same technicians who assemble all of Dubya’s top professional rider and team wheels. 

Edge wheel sets are priced at $639.00. Visit www.DubyaUSA.com for more details or call 714-279-0200 to speak to a wheel specialist. To get the latest on Dubya products, news, sponsored athletes and product specials, be sure to follow Dubya USA on Facebook, and follow @DubyaUSA on Twitter and Instagram.

