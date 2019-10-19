10 Things to Watch: Monster Energy Cup

The Disruptor

You have to give credit to MXGP World Champion Tim Gajser. He’s got three FIM World Motocross Championships on his mantle and it appears his dream of racing full-time in the U.S.—which was highly rumored a few years ago—is no longer a topic. Tim’s got a great gig and a great career in Europe, so he doesn’t have to come to Las Vegas and prove anything to anyone at Monster Energy Cup. Plus, he tried this in 2017 and it did not go well, as he crashed almost instantly in the night show and exited the program quickly. –Jason Weigandt

Holeshot Money

The Monster Million for sweeping all three events gets the big headlines, but Toyota has put up $10,000 for any rider who can grab all three holeshots during the night. Three holeshots in one night makes for long odds, but yet Jason Anderson actually did it a few years ago and scored a Toyota truck for his efforts. That was nuts because Anderson had been struggling with his starts all season! If someone nails all three (different) starts this weekend, they’ll leave with an extra 10k to throw onto the blackjack table on Saturday night. –Weigandt

A Wild Card

It didn’t seem like a surprise when Justin Barcia won Anaheim 1 back in January, because at the time Barcia was considered a threat to win races. After that, though, the bottom dropped out of his season and he scored just one top five for the rest of the supercross season. Now he’s positioned more as an underdog threat, but in a race known for craziness, that could be the right fit. “Yeah, I feel a lot better than I did last year,” said Barcia in an interview earlier in the week. “The team has really stepped up a lot in this off-season. We’ve made a lot of changes with the bike and a little bit of personnel changes.” According to the interview, Barcia is thinking he can win. Is the 2012 Monster Energy Cup winner ready to prove it to everyone else? –Weigandt

Reedy Is Back

Here’s a new video of Chad Reed.