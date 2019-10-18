Watch: Monster Energy Cup Live Press Conference 1 pm Pacific

Results Archive
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Sat Oct 19
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
October 18, 2019 1:50pm | by:
Today at 1 pm Pacific, a unique Media Event from the Monster Energy Cup will feature the NBCSN broadcast team of Ralph Sheheen, Ricky Carmichael, Daniel Blair and Wil Christien as they speak to Supercross’ elite athletes in Las Vegas for a chance to win $1 Million, the largest payout in motorcycle racing.

This year’s event will feature two different start gates (inside and outside), three different starts (inside left, inside right, outside left), the third of which will have the athletes racing the track backwards.

Last year’s $1 Million winner - Eli Tomac, 2x Supercross Champion – Chad Reed, 2x MXGP Champion - Tim Gajser, Justin Barcia, Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, Dean Wilson, Malcolm Stewart, Jeremy Martin and more will be on hand for an exclusive media day livestream event today in preparation for Saturday’s racing.

