Racer X Films: Ryan Villopoto's Yamaha YZ250 Two-Stroke
Build: Pro Circuit
Photos: Simon Cudby
Text: David Pingree
We got the chance to ride Ryan Villopoto's 2019 Yamaha YZ250 that he raced at Red Bull Straight Rhythm. Pro Circuit provided us the prices and part numbers for much of what was used on this exact bike.
Parts Used:
Motor
- Wiseco piston
- Pro Circuit Works pipe, part number PY05250 $262.46, special name tag for RV
- Pro Circuit Ti-2 R-304 Ti/Kevlar silencer, part number 1131425K $329.95
- Cylinder mod plus head mod to cut for MRX02, Pro Circuit part number SRV-001 $349.95
- Hinson clutch basket plus hub plus pressure plate with clutch springs
- Hinson clutch cover
- V-Force moto Tassinari part number V307A $158.00
- VP Racing Fuels MRX02
- Maxima Castor 927
Chassis
- Tag handlebar 9660
- Tag sprocket 52 tooth rear
- Dubya hubs
- DID rims
- Arc Levers clutch perch and levers
- Dunlop tires
- Pro Circuit launch control, part number 2912-414 $119.95
- Pro Circuit axel blocks, part number YAB02 $59.95
- 180 Decals stickers kit
Suspension
- Pro Circuit link arm, part number YPA07125 $224.95
- SRV-002 Re-valve and setup fork with RV-2 setting $194.95
- FRI-011 Re-valve internals for SX $149.95
- SRV-003 Re-valve and set up shock with RV-2 setting $164.95
- SRI-011 Re-valve internal for SX $115.95
- BCK-02 bladder cap kit blue $69.95
- Anodize kit Pro Circuit part number PC1900-0000 $124.95
- SLRS-02 Aluminum shock rings $32.95
- FS- Fork springs for SX $129.95
- SS- Shock spring for SX $129.95
DSC_5043 Simon Cudby DSC_5060 Simon Cudby DSC_5048 Simon Cudby DSC_5053 Simon Cudby DSC_5052 Simon Cudby DSC_5044 Simon Cudby DSC_5059 Simon Cudby DSC_5050 Simon Cudby DSC_5056 Simon Cudby DSC_5047 Simon Cudby DSC_5055 Simon Cudby DSC_5049 Simon Cudby DSC_5098 Simon Cudby DSC_5107 Simon Cudby DSC_5067 Simon Cudby DSC_5069 Simon Cudby DSC_5064 Simon Cudby DSC_5068 Simon Cudby DSC_5072 Simon Cudby DSC_5066 Simon Cudby DSC_5073 Simon Cudby
ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT
Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.
ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES
Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.