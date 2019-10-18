Racerhead #42

Well, in this sport we already have one team event, the Motocross of Nations, and for one weekend it’s the most dramatic, nerve-wracking and exciting event around. What if Monster Energy Cup went with a similar format? Riders are selected as team captains, and each has to pick two teammates. As a catch, one of the three riders has to race a 250! Three-man teams in a three-moto format. Just like the Motocross of Nations…

(This format was used during the one-and-done FIM Riders and Manufacturers Cup in 2016, but it was brand-based teams only. That was okay but I think riders from different teams having to work together is part of the allure of MXoN. So I like that.)

As an example, let’s say the top five 450 riders in the final SX standings are captains. If Ken Roczen has to pick a team, could he sign up his buddy Adam Cianciarulo and get training partner Chase Sexton to rock the 250 spot? Wouldn’t that be cool? Maybe the team that wins splits the big purse money?

Anderson and Osborne didn’t finish top five in 450SX points, but some captain could be tempted to add them to his team, because they’re good riders. What if Tomac picked them, for one night turning racing rivals into teammates? Put Zacho on the 250 and place your bets! Man, I’d be super stoked for this race. Oh, you could never have guys from different racing teams and energy drinks on the same team, right? Well, that happens every year at ‘Nations. Plus, it would add some pressure and intrigue watching the riders interact on social media to link up…or not.

I realize that in a world focused solely on being ready for Anaheim, this would likely not happen. Maybe the chance to split some big money, and to race with your buddies in a unique format, would get some of these guys to race. Maybe. Maybe not?

MEC MANIA (Matthes)

Ok folks, the press conference for the Monster Energy Cup has just ended, the riders have hit the track and we’re ready to go racing tomorrow night. This race has always been a bit of a mixed bag over the years with a pretty basic track to accommodate the amateur racers, but the Joker Lane has always made things interesting. With the format this year of the track and start being run three different ways and the number of riders who have forgotten to take the said Joker Lane, how many riders will screw up the direction of the track? But wait, they have the Cardo communication system now! Should make for a fun time.

Here’s a few “observations” from press day

Monster Energy Sueprcross announced a two-year deal with CBDMD to be an associate sponsor of the series itself. Of course, this is the same company that sponsored Chad Reed last year and he was forced to, along with Dean Wilson with his CBD sponsor, cover up the logo due to laws and regulations that seemed to be in flux with the advent of all these CBD companies. Earlier today, some in the media met with Steve Payne, VP of Public Affairs for Feld and he explained that as of now things are a bit clearer for CBD advertising as opposed to last year (which Payne predicted when we met with him last year at Dallas SX) but it’s still not 100% approved everywhere. It’s still murky but not as murky as last year I guess? So for now, Feld has embraced the CBD companies and the riders and teams are free to grab some of that cash.