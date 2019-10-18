Results Archive
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Articles
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Upcoming
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Jeremy Martin In For Monster Energy Cup

October 18, 2019 11:30am | by:
Jeremy Martin In For Monster Energy Cup

Here's some big and surprising news. GEICO Honda's Jeremy Martin will make his return to racing this Saturday at the Monster Energy Cup, which is even further ahead of schedule than originally expected.

Up until now, Martin had missed the entire 2019 racing season due to complications following back surgery due to a crash suffered at the 2018 Muddy Creek National. We've talked to Jeremy a few times, most recently when we saw him at the Spring Creek National in July, when he was just about to get back on a bike for the first time.

From there, we were surprised to see him announce he would compete in the Paris Supercross in November, but this week his team announced he was going to race Monster Energy Cup this weekend.

As you can see, there's a Honda prepped and ready for J-Mart this weekend. It will be interesting to see how he does in his first race back since last June of 2018.

Read Now
December 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now