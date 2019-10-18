Here's some big and surprising news. GEICO Honda's Jeremy Martin will make his return to racing this Saturday at the Monster Energy Cup, which is even further ahead of schedule than originally expected.

Up until now, Martin had missed the entire 2019 racing season due to complications following back surgery due to a crash suffered at the 2018 Muddy Creek National. We've talked to Jeremy a few times, most recently when we saw him at the Spring Creek National in July, when he was just about to get back on a bike for the first time.

From there, we were surprised to see him announce he would compete in the Paris Supercross in November, but this week his team announced he was going to race Monster Energy Cup this weekend.