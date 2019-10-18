Husqvarna Debuts Its Own Electric Mini

On the heels of KTM's electric minicycle debut two weeks ago at Red Bull Straight Rhythm, Husqvarna has officially released its own electric model, the EE 5. The bikes use the same technology. Husqvarna's version of the bike debuted during press day, Friday, at the Monster Energy Cup.

Here are the details from Husqvarna's press release

HUSQVARNA MOTORCYCLES LAUNCHES FIRST-EVER ELECTRIC MOTORCYCLE IN NORTH AMERICA

ELECTRIC POWERED COMPETITION MINICYCLE BREAKS NEW GROUND WITH PIONEERING DESIGN AND STATE-OF-THE-ART TECHNOLOGY

Husqvarna Motorcycles is proud to launch the new EE 5 – an electric Minibike that continues the brand’s pioneering motocross journey and delivers a complete and fully adaptable, five-kilowatt machine. Perfect for pure beginners and experienced riders alike, the quick-charging EE 5 combines the latest high-quality components with bodywork specifically designed to give young riders an ergonomically effortless, all-electric riding experience.