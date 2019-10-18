The ninth edition of the Monster Energy Cup will take place this Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will begin with a Race Day Live Preshow starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Gold app.

Racing will air live on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports gold app beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Below you’ll find a complete guide for the weekend.

Monster Energy Cup

TV | Online Schedule