The ninth edition of the Monster Energy Cup will take place this Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will begin with a Race Day Live Preshow starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Gold app.
Racing will air live on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports gold app beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.
Below you’ll find a complete guide for the weekend.
Monster Energy Cup
TV | Online Schedule
Monster Energy Cup
Sam Boyd Stadium - Las Vegas, NV
* all times
|Race Day Live Preshow
|October 19 - 7:30pm
|on
|Night Show
|October 19 - 10:00pm
|on
|Night Show
|October 19 - 10:00pm
|on