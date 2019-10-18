Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Australian SX
Brisbane
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
How to Watch: Monster Energy Cup

How to Watch Monster Energy Cup

October 18, 2019 11:30am

The ninth edition of the Monster Energy Cup will take place this Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will begin with a Race Day Live Preshow starting at 7:30 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Gold app.

Racing will air live on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports gold app beginning at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Below you’ll find a complete guide for the weekend.

Monster Energy Cup

TV | Online Schedule

Monster Energy Cup

- Las Vegas, NV

* all times
Race Day Live PreshowOctober 19 - 7:30pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowOctober 19 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports-gold
Night ShowOctober 19 - 10:00pmon nbc-sports
MEC TV Schedule

Animated Track Maps

OTHER LINKS

Live Timing

Pre-Entry Lists

Race Center

Race Day Schedule

Tickets

General Info

