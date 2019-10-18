Ping,

It's been a while since I've written in last and I was previously asking your opinion on a big bore 450. As I recall, you more or less asked me if I was on drugs… A fair question! Anyways, since then I've been reading up on the new 450's. Since you get to ride them all, how much better are the new bikes, let’s say 2016 and newer, compared to my bike, which is a 2009 CRF450F? I've got the suspension set up on my 450 with a lowering link and a bunch of other stuff done to the bike so I'm pretty happy with it, but it’s all I've ever ridden and I'm curious about other brands. I've really been wanting a KTM or Husqvarna and just keep hearing about how balanced and comfortable they are. Are the new bikes really that much better and as good as the reviews make them sound? Thanks!

Ryan

Ryan,

The funny thing about this question is that you have, without question, one of the worst 450 motocross bikes ever made sitting in your garage. Race teams called the 2009 CRF model the “Funny Car” because the back end was so tall and the balance was so far off. Ben Townley raced that bike for the TLD team that year and it was a truckload of work to get it to a place where he could compete on it. Honda obviously figured it out and if you were to ride a 2019 or 2020 model, you’d likely crumple to the floor in a puddle of tears contemplating why you stuck it out with that awful 2009 machine for so long. I guess what I’m saying is, yes, the new bikes are THAT much better. Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, Husky and KTM are all excellent bikes last year and in 2020, and you’d be thrilled with any of them. What’s better about them? Oh, just the motor, suspension, handling, turning, starting, clutch, brakes, comfort… and electric start. I think those are about the only upgrades. You know what to do, Ryan.

PING

Ping,

Got an idea for a new series and maybe this has been discussed before: 12 rounds - 4 GNCC races, 4 Supercross races, and 4 outdoor rational races. Seems like something Sipes would be interested in? Anyway, this way we could see who really is the best all-around rider. Mix the races up so it’s not the same two weeks in a row. Yes? No? Maybe? I’d watch!

Pennsylvania Brian

Brian,

That’s the best idea that will never, ever happen. GNCC riders aren’t going to venture onto a supercross track because they know it comes with an expensive trip to hospital and an orthopedic surgeon. The MX/SX crowd might try a GNCC race, but it would only take one before they realize just how long three hours is on a bike while navigating the muckiest, rockiest, tree-rootiest racing surface they’ve ever seen. It’s like saying we should go to a baseball/basketball/football series to find out who the best athlete is; great idea in concept, but definitely hitching your wagon to a horse with no legs. This is the kind of idea that’s perfect for a bench racing session with your buddies after about 14 beers, or after hanging out with Twitch on a Saturday night. Other great topics of discussion in that situation include: Why are pizza boxes all square when pizza is round? Also, if you have your shirt tucked into your pants and you untuck it… are your pants now tucked into your shirt? Let me know if you get to the bottom of any of those because they are all real “thinkers.”

PING

Mr. Ping,

My moto buddies and I were reminiscing about our adventures in 1995 at the one and done Cleveland supercross. It got me thinking, what other venues have only hosted only one race? Were the reasons poor stadiums? Attendance?

Thanks,

Spacecat

Spacecat,

I don’t know, specifically, why the Cleveland supercross didn’t continue, but my gut tells me it had something to do with the fact that the race was in CLEVELAND. Nah, I’m just busting your balls; I’ve never even been to Cleveland. Honestly, when a venue goes one-and-done I think it was put in the series as a placeholder. If Feld is really trying to build the fan base and market in a certain city, I’d imagine they’re sharp enough to give it more than one year. So, when a venue pops up and then disappears, it could be that one of the stadiums that Feld really wants on the tour was unavailable at a convenient time for that year and they just need a place to hold it for one season. I’m guessing, of course, but I can’t imagine they would try a location one time and then just give up on it if they thought it had potential. Remember, scheduling these races is difficult when you are working around other sports and trying to tie in Monster Jam the week before or after. Hey man, at least you have the Browns… they never disappoint.

PING