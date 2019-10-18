Adam Cianciarulo and Fox's Special Edition Castr 180

“I am so amped to be continuing with Fox as I move on to the next chapter of my career. It’s the most iconic brand out there and I’ve always really admired them. But on top of that Fox has felt like a family to me since we started working together so it’s the perfect fit. Get ready for the debut of my new kit on Saturday. Let’s gooooo. ” – Adam Cianciarulo, Factory Kawasaki

“We are really excited to continue our relationship with AC as he steps up to the 450 Class. Adam is such a great ambassador for our sport both on and off the track, and we are proud to have him represent the Fox brand as he takes his career to the next level.” – Austin Hoover, Global MX Marketing Manager

