Supercross is back. Okay, it’s kinda back. The oasis in the emptiness that is the off-season has arrived and the industry will flow back into Las Vegas over the next couple of days. The Monster Energy Cup is going on its ninth year after moving away from the MGM Grand location a couple of years prior. I have a feeling this will be the last go-round for Sam Boyd Stadium as rumors have this event moving either to the Las Vegas Raiders new stadium or out of Nevada entirely. I have mixed feelings on the venue but can’t argue that the event could use an infusion of excitement somehow. The rider entry list is not helping, either, with several stars opting to rest and test during the month of October. Regardless, I am excited to see the gate drop Saturday night. The ingenuity with the track layout, the return of Tim Gajser, and Adam Cianciarulo’s 450 debut provide plenty of intrigue just to get things started.

The is certainly going to be a big talking point on Saturday. With two separate starting gates, three separate first turns, and a track that will be run in both directions, this is certainly the most “out of the box” track design that Feld Entertainment has ever green lit. It will be interesting to watch riders learn two tracks on the same day. The jumps will have unusual shapes in order to work both directions and track builders will also have the amateur classes in mind in terms of safety. Where a standard supercross track is fairly straight forward, there are many more aspects to consider this weekend. The ideal starting gate will change in all three races. The Joker Lane will change throughout the course of the night, forcing riders to stay vigilant and sharp. We have seen how difficult that is on a consistent track layout with both Ryan Dungey and Ryan Villopoto forgetting the Joker Lane in the same night. Most importantly, the constant change will create a bit of uncertainty. We have seen Eli, Ryan Villopoto, and Marvin Musquin simply dominate this event in the past. With so much change, hopefully that will provide some variance in the results column. The lack of star power at the top of the entry list won’t help but the track crew has certainly done everything they can on their end.

Here's the track that will run backwards: