Results Archive
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Articles
GNCC
The Mountaineer
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Australian SX
Brisbane
Articles
SX1 Results
  1. Justin Brayton
  2. Daniel Reardon
  3. Luke Clout
Full Results
SX2 Results
  1. Jacob Hayes
  2. Aaron Tanti
  3. Chris Blose
Full Results
Upcoming
Australian SX
Port Adelaide
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Upcoming
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Racer X Films: 1986 Honda CR250R Garage Build

October 17, 2019 1:55pm | by:

Retro bike builds are difficult and expensive, and this one was no exception. Our friends at Bolt Motorcycle Hardware told us they had a 1986 CR250R that was in pretty good shape. That was such a huge year because it ushered in the production rule for professional racing, and Honda had Rick Johnson and David Bailey under their tent—two of the most amazing riders and personalities this sport has ever seen. How about building this 86 Honda back up? That's what we did!

Products Used:

Vertex Pistons

Replica Piston Kit (Rings, Pin, Clips)
www.vertexpistons.com

Hot Rods

Rod Rebuild Kit, Main Bearings
www.hotrodsproducts.com

Pro-Tec Racing

Crank Rebuild
www.pro-tec.us

Pro Circuit

Exhaust Pipe and Silencer, Full Suspension Rebuild and Setup, Fork Protectors, Hard Anodize of Fork Legs
www.procircuit.com

Millennium Technologies

Strip, Repair Damage, and Re-Plate to Stock Size, Painting of Head and Cylinder
www.mt-llc.com

MotoTassinari

V-Force Reed Cage
www.mototassinari.com

DC Plastics

Full Plastic Kit in OEM Color, Front Disc and Fork Guards
www.dcvmx.com

Bolt Motorcycle Hardware

Bolts and Hardware, Restored OEM Fuel Tank, the Original 1986 Honda CR250
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com

All Balls

Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Fork Rebuild Kit, Shock Rebuild Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit, Front and Rear Wheel Bearing Kits, Steering Stem Bearing Kit
www.allballsracing.com

San Diego Powder Coating

Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking of Subframe and Engine Covers
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com

Metaltek Racing

Welding and Machining
www.metaltekracing.com

Fuel Star

Fuel Valve Assembly
www.fuel-star.com

Klotz Synthetic Lubricants

R-50 Two-Stroke Premix
www.klotzlube.com

Cometic Gasket

Engine Gaskets
www.cometic.com

Supersprox

Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
www.supersproxusa.com

Uni Filter

Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com

Faster USA

Stock Hubs Treated, New Spokes and Excel Rims
www.fasterusa.com

Renthal

971 Bars and Grips
www.renthal.com

Dunlop

MX33 Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com

Works Connection

Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Master Cylinder Guard, Holeshot Device
www.worksconnection.com

DeCal Works

Custom Graphics and Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com

MotoSeat

Retro Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com

IMS

Footpegs
www.imsproducts.com

VP Racing Fuels

C12 Mixed with Pump Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com

Check out a full extended interview with Rick Johnson BELOW:

  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0015 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0016 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0025 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0027 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0022 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0017 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0032 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0029 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0021 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0033 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0018 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0024 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0020 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0019 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0023 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0028 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0040 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0039 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0042 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0035 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0059 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0053 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0063 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0047 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0044 Simon Cudby
  • 1986HondaCR250-Cudby-0061 Simon Cudby

ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT

Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.

ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES

Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.

Read Now
December 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The December 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now