Racer X Films: 1986 Honda CR250R Garage Build
Retro bike builds are difficult and expensive, and this one was no exception. Our friends at Bolt Motorcycle Hardware told us they had a 1986 CR250R that was in pretty good shape. That was such a huge year because it ushered in the production rule for professional racing, and Honda had Rick Johnson and David Bailey under their tent—two of the most amazing riders and personalities this sport has ever seen. How about building this 86 Honda back up? That's what we did!
Products Used:
Vertex Pistons
Replica Piston Kit (Rings, Pin, Clips)
www.vertexpistons.com
Hot Rods
Rod Rebuild Kit, Main Bearings
www.hotrodsproducts.com
Pro-Tec Racing
Crank Rebuild
www.pro-tec.us
Pro Circuit
Exhaust Pipe and Silencer, Full Suspension Rebuild and Setup, Fork Protectors, Hard Anodize of Fork Legs
www.procircuit.com
Millennium Technologies
Strip, Repair Damage, and Re-Plate to Stock Size, Painting of Head and Cylinder
www.mt-llc.com
MotoTassinari
V-Force Reed Cage
www.mototassinari.com
DC Plastics
Full Plastic Kit in OEM Color, Front Disc and Fork Guards
www.dcvmx.com
Bolt Motorcycle Hardware
Bolts and Hardware, Restored OEM Fuel Tank, the Original 1986 Honda CR250
www.boltmotorcyclehardware.com
All Balls
Carb Rebuild Kit, Throttle Cable, Clutch Cable, Fork Rebuild Kit, Shock Rebuild Kit, Linkage Rebuild Kit, Swingarm Rebuild Kit, Front and Rear Wheel Bearing Kits, Steering Stem Bearing Kit
www.allballsracing.com
San Diego Powder Coating
Sandblasting, Powder with Super-Durable Clear, Race Prep Masking of Subframe and Engine Covers
www.sandiegopowdercoating.com
Metaltek Racing
Welding and Machining
www.metaltekracing.com
Fuel Star
Fuel Valve Assembly
www.fuel-star.com
Klotz Synthetic Lubricants
R-50 Two-Stroke Premix
www.klotzlube.com
Cometic Gasket
Engine Gaskets
www.cometic.com
Supersprox
Rear Sprocket, Front Sprocket, Gold MX Race Chain G520-MXT-L-120
www.supersproxusa.com
Uni Filter
Two-Stage Air Filter
www.unifilter.com
Faster USA
Stock Hubs Treated, New Spokes and Excel Rims
www.fasterusa.com
Renthal
971 Bars and Grips
www.renthal.com
Dunlop
MX33 Front (80/100-21)
MX33 Rear (110/90-19)
www.dunlopmotorcycletires.com
Works Connection
Elite Clutch Perch Assembly, Master Cylinder Guard, Holeshot Device
www.worksconnection.com
DeCal Works
Custom Graphics and Backgrounds
www.decalmx.com
MotoSeat
Retro Seat Cover
www.motoseat.com
IMS
Footpegs
www.imsproducts.com
VP Racing Fuels
C12 Mixed with Pump Fuel
www.vpracingfuels.com
Check out a full extended interview with Rick Johnson BELOW:
ABOUT PRO CIRCUIT
Based in Corona, California, Pro Circuit Products, Inc. is a leader in off-road motorcycle and ATV exhausts and aftermarket performance parts. Started in 1978, Pro Circuit is the go-to shop for recreational riders and professionals for everything from suspension work to complete engine packages, and everything in between.
ABOUT NAMURA TECHNOLOGIES
Pistons and Gaskets Coming from decades of Powersports aftermarket manufacturing, Namura continues to impress riders and dealers alike with their aggressive development and innovative product design and manufacturing in MX and ATV Pistons and Gaskets. Based out of the suburbs of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Namura is taking piston quality and durability to another level.