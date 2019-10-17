Yeah, I know. You’re being so nice right now in describing people who wanted too much money for their bikes.

Well, a little bit. They were trying to sell me an old two-stroke for like four to five grand. It was like, "Nah, I don’t think this is gonna work." Then one day we were having a ride day out at my dad’s ranch for R-Jerky, where I released my new beef jerky flavor, and this guy pulled up and said, "Hey Adam, I heard you’re looking for an RM250." His name was Jeff Lanini. He said, ‘I’ll make you a deal. I have a 2006 RM250 completely torn down. I powder coated the frame, it’s all new, but the motor is roached out, the wheels are roached out, the rest of the bike is roached. I have all the parts in a box, I just never got around to building it. If you build it, make it look awesome, and race it at Straight Rhythm and give me a jersey, and let me ride it once, you can have it." So I got his number but it sounded too good to be true, but you never know. So I called him later and asked if he was for real. He was and we arranged to pick it up. LundMX and I built this thing from the ground up, you can see it all on YouTube, and I had a ton of people help us out. We had all types of problems building it, of course. Like with the cylinder. We needed a new one and a guy sent us one, but it was a European model, which happens to be different than the American cylinder, even though it’s the same bike! It was all kinds of drama, it was crazy, but it came out amazing.

It sounds awesome.

Yeah, but the only bummer part was, I didn’t know I was bringing a knife to a gunfight. I didn’t know all those KTMs were going to be factory 2020 300s. I literally had a stock RM250, which I later found out those were on the slower side anyway. The race is a lot about technique, for sure, and I’d get out of the gate pretty good and go over the double section, but as soon as I’d get on the back side of the singles, to drive down, I’d lose about two bike lengths. On top of that, once I got to the step-on, step-on, step-offs, those 300s and all the guys with big bores, it was over. That sucked, it was disappointing, but you live and learn, and next year we’ll probably throw a 325 in that bad boy! I think we’ll be a lot more competitive. I felt great on the bike, it was absolutely insane, but it’s just crazy. You don’t realize how much different the technology is these days. The throttle response on a two-stroke 250 is so delayed it feels like you’re driving an electric Prius or something. You gas it and a second later it responds. It’s like, "Whoa, that’s sketchy!" It makes you really appreciate how awesome the new four-strokes are. Anyway, yeah, that’s my Straight Rhythm story.