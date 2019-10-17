Big changes down in Florida at Aldon Baker’s Baker’s Factory. While Aldon will continue to work with a lineup of Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and Red Bull KTM 450 riders, former privateer hero Seth Rarick will join Mike Brown and Baker to help out the Rockstar Husqvarna and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull KTM 250 riders with their riding and training for 2020 and beyond. This was a position formerly held by Tyla Rattray. Rarick’s been around the pits for a few years after hanging up the boots, first working alongside Star Racing Yamaha trainer Gareth Swanepoel. Weege caught up with Rarick—and his athlete Jacob Hayes—earlier this summer on an edition of the Exhaust Podcast, to see how they went about their week to week preparation.

This time around, I talked to him about his past and also the new gig.

Racer X: Congrats on the new job. That’s got to be awesome for you, but at the same time a big decision, a big life change. Talk a little bit about how that all came together.

Seth Rarick: Thank you. The week of Loretta’s, I had heard there may be an opening at the end of the season down at the farm at Aldon’s place. So I gave him a call and we talked a little bit. Then pretty much we talked that week at Loretta’s. We talked at Unadilla. It was really touch-and-go, to be honest with you. I didn’t know what was going to happen. I know he had to get some things figured out on his end and approval from the teams and all that. It really went from me not really thinking it was going to happen. I just called him just for the heck of it, to Ironman he told me it’s going to happen. I got the job. So it kind of went from 0 to 100, basically. It happened pretty fast, which is unlike a lot of other things in this industry.

You were a working man’s privateer for a long time and you gave it up to be a trainer. You’ve done some good work with Brandon Hartranft, Jacob Hayes, and many others. I guess for you this is sort of getting a factory ride as a trainer, right? Working under a guy like Aldon Baker and all the things he’s won? You’re going to learn some things too, I’m sure.

Oh, absolutely. Like you said, this is a really good opportunity for me. It really came out of nowhere. I worked underneath Gareth Swanepoel for a few years and I learned a lot. Swanny really took me in and taught me a lot and took really good care of me when he didn’t have to. So very, very appreciative of that. About a year ago I wasn’t really sure what was next. I wanted to stay on the East Coast, so I kind of split off and did my own thing. This past year, I learned the most valuable lessons in my life in this past year because I was doing everything on my own. I think you learn a lot through failures. I kind of felt like I was in the school of hard knocks for the past year. But this opportunity came about, so as soon as I heard about it or knew there was a chance, then I decided I was all in. I wanted to make the most of it and get these guys some results.