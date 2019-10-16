This interview was conducted by Kane Taylor/AME Management.

Justin Brayton began his title defense in the Australian Supercross Championship in the best possible way, with a 1-1 sweep in the two-main format in Brisbane.

Our Australian friend Kane Taylor sent us this post-race interview with JB.

Racer X: On a circuit where there really wasn’t that much time to be found, you had half a second on the field…

Justin Brayton: Yeah, I kind of even surprised myself to be honest. I knew going into that race that it’d be pretty difficult to really separate myself from anybody with the track being so tight and everyone doing the same thing, so yeah just little things here and there just added up to about half a second a lap. I was really stoked and proud of myself for being able to do that on that type of a track.

And then the main thing was just getting the starts that I did in both main events; I really challenged myself to get both holeshots because I knew if I did, I’d be able to get out front and make life a whole lot easier for myself and if I didn’t, that it was going to be a long night. So I’m really proud of myself and the whole team, round one is really that one round where a few things are out of your control, so it was good to control at least what we could with being the fastest guy and getting those good starts.

And you talk about round one, it’s sort of a run of the mill saying what everyone says: getting good points, not getting hurt, and just taking what you get out of it…

I used to always say that too, five or six years ago, but I quickly realized that was just a safety net and a way out, I guess, if you don’t get the results that you want to achieve at round one. Everyone’s nervous—you’re not sure what everyone else has been doing, where your speed’s at—and I came into it knowing that I did all I can do as far as preparation goes.