UnBENlievable!

It’s no secret that Ben Kelley has been making history in 2019 and he pushed that theme even further at The Mountaineer. In just his second start in the XC1 class, Kelley would claim the overall win, making history by claiming his first win in the fewest attempts ever. The day broke down to a long battle with Kelly against Steward Baylor, and the duo would be separated by just a few seconds through the final stages of the race. At one point during the final lap, they were wheel to wheel and only around one second apart.

Unfortunately, while many were expecting a battle down to the final corner, Steward suffered a mechanical issue with just a few miles to go. Kelley would be able to ride by and cruise to the win with Grant Baylor (Stu’s brother) in second and Josh Toth landing his second XC1 podium in third. Interestingly enough, these top three overall riders are the three who will make up this year’s Junior Trophy Team at the International Six Days Enduro! That definitely gives hope for a strong showing at this year’s ISDE.

Looking at this from a historical perspective, Kelley claimed his first win in his second attempt in the XC1 class. The only other riders to claim an XC1 win in their rookie season are Kailub Russell and Cory Buttrick. However, it took these riders several more attempts. Buttrick claimed his first win at the 2010 John Penton GNCC, eight rounds into his XC1 career. Kailub Russell claimed his first win at the 2011 Powerline Park GNCC, ten rounds into his XC1 career.

This could be the beginning of an illustrious career for Kelley. He came seemingly from nowhere to claim back-to-back XC2 class titles, before moving into the XC1 ranks early one race ago and has already claimed his first overall win. The XC1 class tends to have a steep learning curve but Kelley has already shown that he has the potential to run the pace at the front of the pack. With a strong commitment behind him from KTM, moving to the factory squad in 2020, Kelley definitely has potential to establish himself as the next GNCC superstar.