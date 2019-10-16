Yeah, I was going to say that 2019 was the best of times, the worst of times for you. You won the opening round at Angel Stadium, but then fell into a shattered window of injuries and bad luck. That stuff set you back, huh?

Yeah, for sure. It was tough coming out and winning that first one and then having all of those injuries and not being comfortable and things like that, so yeah unfortunately the injuries dragged through the whole year and I wasn’t able to overcome those obstacles. It was nice finishing the season out being somewhat healthier and now I’m full-healthy and I feel like my fitness is really good and getting better every day. I feel strong. It’s cool to see that progress. Yeah, this year has been a tough one and I want to finish it out really strong.

Looking back on the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship, what do you make of it all? Good? Bad?

It was difficult. Like we talked about, I was injured coming in and didn’t have any time to test and just wasn’t able to get the bike right all season. It was something where we knew we had some issues and we were never able to overcome that with my injuries and testing and things like that. Unfortunately it was difficult, but we did get better towards the end of the season and I started getting healthier and the bike did start getting better. Yeah, it was not good. That’s the past and we’ve moved forward a lot since then. I’m excited to go to the Monster Cup to show people where we are at. We’ve turned some corners for sure.

I know it’s a bit early, but are you feeling good about 2020?

Yeah, I feel a lot better than I did last year. The team has really stepped up a lot in this off-season. We’ve made a lot of changes with the bike and a little bit of personnel changes. I’ve been around a longtime and seen a lot of things and I can really see that this team wants to be where they were back in the day and winning championships and races. It is really good to see that motivation again that I feel I haven’t seen in a while. Also, the boys did a good job this year on a few redesigns on the bike. It’s feeling really positive already and I’m just really excited that everyone is excited about the new season as well.