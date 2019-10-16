This interview was conducted by Kane Taylor/AME Management.

Jacob Hayes has returned to Australian Supercross Championship, where he finished third in SX2 points at the conclusion of the 2018 championship. At the first round in Brisbane, Hayes finished 3-1 to take the SX2 overall victory in the doubleheader format.

Racer X: Congrats on the win—a lot of people say prior to round one that they just want to get through clean, safe and gain a solid haul of points. But I’m assuming that’s just a generic response to calm the nerves—you all want to win, right?

Jacob Hayes: That’s right. I know the team was a little stressed heading into it, which made me a little stressed just because only four made it straight to the main out of the heats. Also, I’m not going to lie, the class is super deep this year with guys like Jay [Wilson], [Josh] Osby, [Chris] Blose, [Mitchell] Oldenburg, [Aaron] Tanti, and [Bradley] Taft; it’s a deep field—so it does put a lot of pressure on you just to make it through the heat race. Then outside of the heats, one slip-up on a track like that and there goes your championship. So really anything can happen in tight racing like that.

You make mention of the class being deep, but you also had a pretty good run on the West Coast in the United States this year in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Does that give you confidence heading into round one against those guys?

Definitely, and mainly because last year I felt like I left just a little bit on the table over here. So I really wanted to come back over this year and really make a statement, and show the guys over here and everywhere else that I could win. I was really wanting to win round one and make that statement early and let everyone know that I’m not here to mess around, I’m here to win.