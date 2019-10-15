Results Archive
The List: Monster Energy Cup Pre-Entry Lists

The List Monster Energy Cup Pre-Entry Lists

October 15, 2019 11:00am

The 2019 Monster Energy Cup takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Feld Entertainment has released the entry lists for the Cup, 250 Futures, Supermini, and KTM Juniors classes. As always, the Cup class competes in three main events, the Futures (formerly known as Amateur All-Stars) and Supermini classes race twice, and the KTM Junior SX Challenge races once. This year's race boasts a unique track design, which allows the course to be ridden backwards in one of the main events in the Cup class.

The entry lists are below. As always, this is subject to change. For example we have already heard that Jason Anderson, while entered, will not be competing this weekend. We also don't think Chad Reed will be racing a Suzuki, even though that's what the official entry lists says. Team Green prospect Ryder Difrancesco is listed in the Supermini class, but is out with an injury. Amsoil Honda's Carson Mumford is also out with, according to his Instagram, a lacerated spleen that he suffered at the beginning of October.

We'll know more via Friday's press day and Saturday night's racing!

cup

#RiderBike
1Eli TomacKawaski 
2Cooper WebbKTM
7Aaron PlessingerYamaha
9Adam CianciaruloKawaski 
15Dean WilsonHusqvarna 
21Jason AndersonHusqvarna 
22Chad ReedSuzuki
27Malcolm StewartHonda
34Tyler BowersKawaski 
43John ShortHonda
50Benny BlossKTM
51Justin BarciaYamaha
55Martin CasteloHusqvarna 
56Justin StarlingKawaski 
61Alex RaySuzuki
64Vince FrieseHonda
65James WeeksYamaha
67Jerry RobinHonda
69Carlen GardnerHonda
71Ryan BreeceYamaha
72Robbie WagemanYamaha
82Cade AutenriethHonda
92Austin PolitelliHonda
97Chris HowellHusqvarna 
114Nick SchmidtHonda
118Cheyenne HarmonYamaha
120Todd BannisterKawaski 
133Brett HottelHonda
184Scott ChampionHonda
211Tevin TapiaYamaha
216Devin HarrimanSuzuki
227Derek KelleyHusqvarna 
240Bryce StewartYamaha
243Tim GajserHonda
246Chance BlackburnYamaha
259Corbin HayesHusqvarna 
277Kordel CaroYamaha
447Deven RaperKawaski 
509Alexander NagyKTM
526Colton AeckHonda
608David PulleyHonda
647Matthew HubertHusqvarna 
722Adam EnticknapSuzuki
800Mike AlessiYamaha
911Jordi TixierKTM
976Josh GrecoKTM

250 Futures

#RiderBike
13Tyson JohnsonKTM
44Richard TaylorSuzuki
49Jett LawrenceHonda
51Ezra Hastings KTM
63Pierce BrownKTM
85Wyatt Lyonsmith KTM
99Kayden Palmer KTM
111Grant Harlan Honda
122Carson Mumford Honda 
127Braden Oneal Yamaha
162Maxwell SanfordYamaha
223Jamison DuClos Yamaha
247Brock PapiHo
296Ryder Floyd Yamaha
310Kai Aiello KTM
311Mitchell Gifford Yamaha
312Hunter SchlosserYamaha
378Sam WiseKTM
510Seth Hammaker Kawasaki
529Kobe HeffnerKTM
538Addison Emory Yamaha
628Parker Mashburn KTM
815Colton EigenmannSuzuki
910Camron MitchellYamaha

Supermini

#RiderBike
3Chase Meyer DeherreraKTM
7Tytian BarnesKTM
15Gavin TowersKawasaki
21Logan LessarKTM 
22Trey ValleyHusqvarna
28Preston BoespflugKTM 
33Maddox JarvisKTM
43Noah VineyKTM
44Marcello LeodoricoKTM
45Slade VarolaSuzuki
71Talon HawkinsHusqvarna
75Evan FerryHusqvarna
97Noah StevensKTM 
98Thomas WelchKTM 
101Gage WilcoxHusqvarna
111Coen EiklenborgHusqvarna
117Tyler MashbirYamaha
186Grayson FairKTM
199Ryder DifrancescoKawasaki
222Kayden SmithKTM
226Nicholas LaurieKTM
316Evan SticeKTM
416Hayden RobinsonHusqvarna
764Jordan MillerKTM
826Talan ZollersKTM
832Chance HymasKawasaki
999Cody WingardnerKTM 

KTM JUNIORS

#RiderBike
1Brody Moss KTM 
2Hudson Deegan KTM 
3Maddox Moretz KTM 
4Braxton Zeitner KTM 
5Zacariah Carmichael KTM 
6Travis Johnsmeyer KTM 
7Darren Pine KTM 
8Gage Dunham KTM 
9Braydan Comerford KTM 
10Ryder Ellis KTM 
