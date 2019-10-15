The 2019 Monster Energy Cup takes place this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Feld Entertainment has released the entry lists for the Cup, 250 Futures, Supermini, and KTM Juniors classes. As always, the Cup class competes in three main events, the Futures (formerly known as Amateur All-Stars) and Supermini classes race twice, and the KTM Junior SX Challenge races once. This year's race boasts a unique track design, which allows the course to be ridden backwards in one of the main events in the Cup class.

The entry lists are below. As always, this is subject to change. For example we have already heard that Jason Anderson, while entered, will not be competing this weekend. We also don't think Chad Reed will be racing a Suzuki, even though that's what the official entry lists says. Team Green prospect Ryder Difrancesco is listed in the Supermini class, but is out with an injury. Amsoil Honda's Carson Mumford is also out with, according to his Instagram, a lacerated spleen that he suffered at the beginning of October.

We'll know more via Friday's press day and Saturday night's racing!

cup

250 Futures

Supermini

# Rider Bike 3 Chase Meyer Deherrera KTM 7 Tytian Barnes KTM 15 Gavin Towers Kawasaki 21 Logan Lessar KTM 22 Trey Valley Husqvarna 28 Preston Boespflug KTM 33 Maddox Jarvis KTM 43 Noah Viney KTM 44 Marcello Leodorico KTM 45 Slade Varola Suzuki 71 Talon Hawkins Husqvarna 75 Evan Ferry Husqvarna 97 Noah Stevens KTM 98 Thomas Welch KTM 101 Gage Wilcox Husqvarna 111 Coen Eiklenborg Husqvarna 117 Tyler Mashbir Yamaha 186 Grayson Fair KTM 199 Ryder Difrancesco Kawasaki 222 Kayden Smith KTM 226 Nicholas Laurie KTM 316 Evan Stice KTM 416 Hayden Robinson Husqvarna 764 Jordan Miller KTM 826 Talan Zollers KTM 832 Chance Hymas Kawasaki 999 Cody Wingardner KTM

KTM JUNIORS