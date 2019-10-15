Monster Energy Cup, billed as the annual All-Star race for Monster Energy AMA Supercross, blasts off this weekend at Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The timing of this race, and even its predecessor, the old U.S. Open at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, always makes for interesting storylines. Some riders are jumping onto new bikes and teams, some are ready, some are coming straight off the couch. To some, it’s the final race of the season, for others, it’s the preview for what’s next.

As an example, back in 2014, Davi Millsaps made his debut for Monster Energy Kawasaki and won the event. But his actual 2015 Monster Energy Supercross season in green didn’t go well at all. In contrast, last year Cooper Webb used the MEC to make his Red Bull KTM debut. He went 6-19-9 for 12th overall. He went on to win the 2019 Monster Energy AMA Supercross 450SX Championship.

With riders and teams in completely different stages of preparation for this race, and the event itself offering major differences compared to a regular supercross, anything can happen. We’ve literally seen just about everything at the MEC, so to prepare you for another wild night, here’s a look at some of the key names racing on Saturday night.

#1 Eli Tomac: Um, you might remember his performance here last year? Eli won the Monster Million by sweeping the event, although he only got 99 percent of the way there himself. A quick pull over by his old teammate Joey Savatgy in the final race completed the last step, and Eli scored the big bucks. Eli also won this race in 2016, but crashed out in 2017. Yup, just about anything can happen at this event!

#2 Cooper Webb: The defending SX champion won’t have his number-one plate this weekend, because Tomac is the winner of last year’s MEC. Webb missed about six weeks of riding due to a knee injury suffered at Unadilla, spent a week on a two-stroke for Red Bull Straight Rhythm, and now two weeks back on his familiar 450. We wouldn’t expect Cooper to be in mid-season form for this one, but, again, predictions are practically worthless at this event.