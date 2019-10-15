Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #137

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair and Producer Joe talk and read listener's Monster Energy Cup predictions.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.