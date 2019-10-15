Results Archive
Red Bull
Straight Rhythm
Articles
GNCC
The Summit
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Upcoming
Monster Energy Cup
Sat Oct 19
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Ironman
Sun Oct 27
Articles
Full Schedule

Listen: Main Event Moto Podcast Ep. #137

October 15, 2019 9:15am
Listen: <em>Main Event Moto Podcast</em> Ep. #137

Daniel Blair's Main Event Moto Podcast has come to the Racer X Podcast Network. Expect the same great content, but now on our channel. Subscribe via iTunes or your favorite podcast app by searching for the Racer X Podcast Network. It's also available on the Racer X Illustrated YouTube channel, Spotify, and Google Play Music.

This week Daniel Blair and Producer Joe talk and read listener's Monster Energy Cup predictions.

Hang out with them as Daniel focuses on the headlines in the sport. Oh yeah, sometimes it goes off the rails.

Racer X Illustrated Motocross Magazine

The November 2019 Issue

Inside the November issue of Racer X magazine: See who stood out and what our takeaways are from Loretta Lynn’s and all of its future moto talent. GEICO Honda had a packed house at the last three nationals, but who’s sticking around? Former factory rider Michael Byrne has made a successful jump to team management, and we find out how and why. When the AMA’s 1986 Production Rule went into effect, it ended a glorious run of exotic, hand-built—and wildly expensive—bikes in AMA racing. We dig into the story of those final years. All these features and much more inside the November issue.

Read the Issue Now Preview the Issue Now
Read Now
November 2019 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The November 2019 Digital Issue Availalbe Now