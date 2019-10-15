Husqvarna Confirms New MX2 Structure For 2020 and Beyond

Husqvarna Motorcycles are pleased to confirm the signing of a multi-year agreement with Nestaan-MX, who will manage and run the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team from 2020 onwards. Based in Belgium, the team become Husqvarna's officially supported MX2 representatives in the FIM Motocross World Championship.

Owned by Kay Hennekens, Nestaan-MX have been involved in Motocross World Championship competition for many years and will operate from a new workshop in Lommel, Belgium. Overseeing the operational, sporting and developmental aspects of the team, while actively assisting with the professional development of all team riders, former racer and rider coach Rasmus Jorgensen has been appointed as team manager.

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will field three riders in 2020, racing on FC 250 machinery. Competing in the FIM MX2 Motocross World Championship will be Thomas Kjer Olsen and Jed Beaton. With Kjer Olsen finishing as runner-up in the 2019 MX2 World Championship, the team's clear goal is to support the Dane in his quest for a maiden world title. Showing impressive speed but unfortunate to have picked up injuries during 2019, Australian Beaton is focused on becoming a regular podium finisher in 2020.

Representing the team in the EMX250 series will be Kay de Wolf, who placed sixth in the 2019 EMX 125 championship.

Currently busy with their winter testing programme, the team will make their first official competitive outings in selected pre-season international races early in 2020.

Diego Clement (Motorsport Manager at Husqvarna Motorcycles): "We are extremely proud of our Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teams, which ensure Husqvarna Motorcycles enjoy a strong and successful position within the FIM Motocross World Championship. Partnering with Nestaan-MX, as we do with IceOne Racing in MXGP, gives our MX2 programme an exciting new operational and managerial platform as we move into 2020 and beyond. With experienced people within the team, and a very clear drive to achieve success, we look forward to developing this new relationship with Nestaan-MX. Our goal is clear – to see the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 team continue to enjoy racing success at the highest level."

Kay Hennekens (Nestaan-MX Team Owner): "It is a huge honour for Nestaan-MX to manage and run Husqvarna Motorcycles' official MX2 World Championship team. Our absolute goal is to provide the support and structure our riders need to perform at their best, while showcasing Husqvarna Motorcycles and our team partners in a professional, engaging and positive way. We have fantastic staff, all experienced, committed and 100% focused on racing. As team manager Rasmus is young and highly motivated and understands what's needed to succeed in modern day Grand Prix motocross. 2020 will be an exciting season for Nestaan-MX and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing."

Rasmus Jorgensen (Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 Team Manager): "Firstly, I want to sincerely thank Robert Jonas, Diego Clement and Kay Hennekens for their belief in me, I am hugely thankful for this opportunity. Continuing to work with and be a part of such a great and experienced motorsport family like Husqvarna Motorcycles is really an honour. Stepping into the official role of team manager is something I am 100% focused on, it's a new and exciting challenge that I'm really looking forward to. I believe my past experiences and involvement within motocross give me the skills needed to successfully keep Husqvarna at the front in MX2. We have many passionate, hard-working and dedicated people working within the team, all set-up for the 2020 Motocross World Championship. We are fully committed to providing the support Thomas, Jed and Kay need."