Wake-Up Call
October 14, 2019 6:30am
Gncc
Round 12 (of 13) – The Summit GNCC – Glen Jean, West Virginia
The Summit - Overall
Summit Bechtel Reserve - Glen Jean, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Grant Baylor
|Belton, SC
|KTM
|3
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|KTM
|4
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|Yamaha
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna
|6
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|7
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|Kawasaki
|8
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|Honda
|9
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|10
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
The Summit - XC2 Pro
Summit Bechtel Reserve - Glen Jean, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|Husqvarna
|2
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|Beta
|3
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|4
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|Honda
|5
|Dylan Yearbury
|Cambridge,new Zealan, NZ
|Yamaha
|6
|Jesse Groemm
|Forked River, NJ
|KTM
|7
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|Husqvarna
|8
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|Husqvarna
|9
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|KTM
|10
|Bradley Cox
|Cato Ridge, NA
|KTM
The Summit - XC3 Pro-Am
Summit Bechtel Reserve - Glen Jean, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|KTM
|2
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|Husqvarna
|3
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|KTM
|4
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|KTM
|5
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|Yamaha
|6
|Logan Kittock
|Farmington, MN
|Husqvarna
|7
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|Suzuki
The Summit - WXC
Summit Bechtel Reserve - Glen Jean, WV
|Rider
|Hometown
|Machine
|1
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|Husqvarna
|2
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|KTM
|3
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|KTM
|4
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|Beta
|5
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|Yamaha
|6
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|KTM
|7
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|GasGas
|8
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|KTM
|9
|Eden Netelkos
|Sudbury, VT
|Yamaha
|10
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|KTM
GNCC Overall Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|295
|2
|Thad Duvall
|Williamstown, WV
|258
|3
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|198
|4
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|196
|5
|Trevor Bollinger
|Morganton, NC
|178
|6
|Ricky Russell
|Duvall, WA
|141
|7
|Andrew Delong
|Birdsboro, PA
|134
|8
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|127
|9
|Josh Strang
|Australia
|127
|10
|Jordan Ashburn
|Cookeville, TN
|117
GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|300
|2
|Craig Delong
|Morgantown, PA
|218
|3
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|214
|4
|Evan Smith
|Jefferson, GA
|197
|5
|Austin Lee
|Bedford, IN
|182
|6
|Liam Draper
|New Zealand
|180
|7
|Ryder Lafferty
|Millville, NJ
|165
|8
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|137
|9
|Alex Teagarden
|Waynesburg, PA
|136
|10
|Ben Parsons
|Orlando, FL
|127
GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Jesse Ansley
|Myakka City, FL
|318
|2
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|234
|3
|Chase A Colville
|West Sunbury, PA
|209
|4
|Joe L Marsh
|Indianola, PA
|190
|5
|Jason Lipscomb
|Parkersburg, WV
|126
|6
|Jake Froman
|Lynnville, IN
|122
|7
|Jason Thomas
|United Kingdom
|72
|8
|Michael Beeler Jr
|Waterford Works, NJ
|65
|9
|Talon Soenksen
|Fife Lake, MI
|56
|10
|Michael Delosa
|Gillett, PA
|51
GNCC WXC Standings - 2019
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Becca N Sheets
|Circleville, OH
|316
|2
|Tayla Jones
|Australia
|273
|3
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|227
|4
|Mackenzie Tricker
|Travelers Rest, SC
|220
|5
|Shyann Phelps
|Bridgeton, NJ
|176
|6
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|163
|7
|Annelisa Davis
|Birchrunville, PA
|142
|8
|Elizabeth Perez
|Bloomington, IN
|137
|9
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|104
|10
|Shelby Rolen
|Knoxville, TN
|96
Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title and Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year.
Australian Supercross Championship
Round 1 (of 5) - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Boondall, Australia
SX 1
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Final 1 Finish
|Final 2 Finish
|Total
|1st
|Justin Brayton
|Honda
|1
|1
|2
|2nd
|Dan Reardon
|Yamaha
|3
|2
|5
|3rd
|Luke Clout
|Yamaha
|4
|3
|7
|4th
|Brett Metcalfe
|Honda
|2
|5
|7
|5th
|Dylan Long
|Kawasaki
|7
|4
|11
SX 2
|Overall Position
|Rider
|Machine
|Finish
|Total
|1st
|Jacob Hayes
|Yamaha
|1st
|25
|2nd
|Aaron Tanti
|Yamaha
|2nd
|22
|3rd
|Chris Blose
|Honda
|3rd
|20
|4th
|Josh Osby
|KTM
|4th
|18
|5th
|Jay Wilson
|Yamaha
|5th
|16
To view the full results from the first round of the Australian Supercross Championship, click here.
Top Gun Showdown
At Muddy Creek - Blountville, Tennessee
Cody Gragg Memorial 2 Stk Race
250 A/Pro
450 A/Pro
Other championship standings
world enduro super series
Through Round 8
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|KTM
|5,100
|2nd
|Jonny Walker
|KTM
|4,240
|3rd
|Josep Garcia
|KTM
|4,165
|4th
|Alfredo Gomez
|Husqvarna
|4,034
|5th
|Graham Jarvis
|Husqvarna
|3,920
ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN
Round 2 (of 3) of SX Tour - Quebec City - Videotron Center
Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Standings
450 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Phil Nicoletti
|Yamaha
|531
|2nd
|Cole Thompson
|KTM
|504
|3rd
|Cade Clason
|Kawasaki
|403
|4th
|Colton Facciotti
|Honda
|396
|4th
|Matt Goerke
|KTM
|380
|5th
|Mike Alessi
|Honda
|374
|6th
|Shawn Maffenbeier
|Husqvarna
|341
|8th
|Keylan Meston
|Yamaha
|254
|9th
|Ryan Dowd
|Suzuki
|251
|10th
|Sam Gaynor
|Suzuki
|233
250 Class Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Dylan Wright
|Honda
|573
|2nd
|Tyler Medaglia
|Kawasaki
|463
|3rd
|Luke Renzland
|Yamaha
|441
|4th
|Tanner Ward
|KTM
|400
|5th
|Marco Cannella
|Yamaha
|395
|6th
|Jess Pettis
|KTM
|357
|7th
|Marshal Weltin
|Husqvarna
|327
|8th
|Westen Wrozyna
|Kawasaki
|265
|9th
|Quinn Amyotte
|KTM
|262
|10th
|Jyrie Mitchell
|KTM
|250
To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.
KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES
Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana
Pro Overall
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|30
|2nd
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|25
|3rd
|Ricky Russell
|Yamaha
|21
|4th
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|18
|5th
|Thorn Devlin
|Gas Gas
|16
To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.
Pro Overall Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Steward Baylor
|KTM
|215
|2nd
|Grant Baylor
|KTM
|184
|3rd
|Evan Smith
|Husqvarna
|152
|4th
|Michael Witkowski
|Beta
|120
|5th
|Liam Draper
|KTM
|117
To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.
WORCS
Through Round 9
Pro MC Championship Standings
|Overall Standings
|Rider
|Machine
|Points
|1st
|Taylor Robert
|KTM
|219
|2nd
|Dante Oliveira
|KTM
|178
|3rd
|Zach Bell
|Kawasaki
|139
|4th
|Ricky Dietrich
|Honda
|124
|5th
|Andrew Short
|Husqvarna
|122
2019 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|Cooper Webb
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450SX
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX West Region
|Chase Sexton
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250SX East Region
|Eli Tomac
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|450 Class
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross
|250 Class
|Tim Gajser
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|Jorge Prado
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|Roan Van De Moosdijk
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|Courtney Duncan
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|Netherlands
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|Tim Gajser
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|Thomas Kjer Olsen
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|Ken Roczen
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|250cc/Open Class
|Joey Crown
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|125cc Class
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|King of Geneva
|TBD
|Geneva Supercross
|Prince of Geneva
|Ryan Sipes
|Hawaiian Supercross
|Pro
|Jalek Swoll
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|Kailub Russell
|GNCC
|XC1
|Ben Kelley
|GNCC
|XC2
|Jesse Ansley
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|Cole Thompson
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)
|250
|Colton Facciotti
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|Dylan Wright
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|450
|TBD
|Rockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)
|250
|Arminas Jasikonis
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX1
|Henry Jacobi
|Dutch Masters of MX
|MX2
|Tyler Bowers
|ADAC SX Masters (Germany)
|SX1
|Dennis Ullrich
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters
|Todd Waters
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX1
|Wilson Todd
|Australian MX Nationals
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|S-X Open
|SX2
|Antonio Cairoli
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Jorge Prado
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Tommy Searle
|British Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Dylan Walsh
|British Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Cody Cooper
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX1
|Wyatt Chase
|New Zealand Motocross Championship
|MX2
|Toby Price
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|Colton Haaker
|SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|ISDE
|Trophy
|TBD
|ISDE
|Junior
|TBD
|ISDE
|Women's
|TBD
|ISDE
|E1
|TBD
|ISDE
|E2
|TBD
|ISDE
|E3
|TBD
|ISDE
|EW
|Kailub Russell
|Full Gas Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|Graham Jarvis
|Erzberg Rodeo
|Bike
|Cody Matechuk
|X Games Aspen
|Snow Bike Cross
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Minneapolis
|Step Up
|Tyler Bereman
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Whip
|David Rinaldo
|X Games Minneapolis
|Best Trick
|Rob Adelberg
|X Games Minneapolis
|Freestyle
|Corey Creed
|X Games Minneapolis
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Daniel Mischler
|X Games Minneapolis
|Harley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
|Jarryd Mcneil
|X Games Norway
|Best Whip
|Jackson Strong
|X Games Norway
|Best Trick
|Corey Creed
|X Games Norway
|QuarterPipe High Air
|Corey Creed
|Nitro World Games
|QuarterPipe
|Pat Bowden
|Nitro World Games
|Best Trick
|Briar Bauman
|American Flat Track
|Twins
|Dalton Gauthier
|American Flat Track
|Singles