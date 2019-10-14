Results Archive
Overall Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Grant Baylor
  3. Josh Toth
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Michael Witkowski
  3. Ryder Lafferty
Full Results
Wake-Up Call

October 14, 2019 6:30am

Gncc

Round 12 (of 13) – The Summit GNCC – Glen Jean, West Virginia

The Summit - Overall

- Glen Jean, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT KTM
2Grant Baylor Belton, SC KTM
3Josh Toth Winstead, CT KTM
4 Duvall, WA Yamaha
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC Husqvarna
6Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
7Josh Strang Australia Kawasaki
8Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA Honda
9Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Beta
10 Millville, NJ KTM
Full Results

The Summit - XC2 Pro

- Glen Jean, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Craig Delong Morgantown, PA Husqvarna
2Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN Beta
3 Millville, NJ KTM
4Austin Lee Bedford, IN Honda
5 Cambridge,new Zealan, NZ Yamaha
6 Forked River, NJ KTM
7 Jefferson, GA Husqvarna
8Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA Husqvarna
9 Canada KTM
10 Cato Ridge, NA KTM
Full Results

The Summit - XC3 Pro-Am

- Glen Jean, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL KTM
2 Lynnville, IN Husqvarna
3 Parkersburg, WV KTM
4 Gillett, PA KTM
5 West Sunbury, PA Yamaha
6 Farmington, MN Husqvarna
7 Indianola, PA Suzuki
Full Results

The Summit - WXC

- Glen Jean, WV

RiderHometownMachine
1Tayla Jones Australia Husqvarna
2Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC KTM
3Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH KTM
4Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN Beta
5 New Zealand Yamaha
6 Barons, AB KTM
7Korie Steede Beloit, OH GasGas
8 Bridgeton, NJ KTM
9 Sudbury, VT Yamaha
10 Birchrunville, PA KTM
Full Results

GNCC Overall Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Kailub Russell Boonville, NC295
2Thad Duvall Williamstown, WV258
3Steward Baylor Belton, SC198
4Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT196
5Trevor Bollinger Morganton, NC178
6 Duvall, WA141
7Andrew Delong Birdsboro, PA134
8Josh Toth Winstead, CT127
9Josh Strang Australia127
10 Cookeville, TN117
Full Standings

GNCC XC2 Pro Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT300
2Craig Delong Morgantown, PA218
3Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN214
4 Jefferson, GA197
5Austin Lee Bedford, IN182
6 New Zealand180
7 Millville, NJ165
8 Landrum, SC137
9Alex Teagarden Waynesburg, PA136
10 Orlando, FL127
Full Standings

GNCC XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Jesse Ansley Myakka City, FL318
2Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL234
3 West Sunbury, PA209
4 Indianola, PA190
5 Parkersburg, WV126
6 Lynnville, IN122
7 United Kingdom72
8 Waterford Works, NJ65
9 Fife Lake, MI56
10 Gillett, PA51
Full Standings

GNCC WXC Standings - 2019

RiderHometownPoints
1Becca N Sheets Circleville, OH316
2Tayla Jones Australia273
3 New Zealand227
4Mackenzie Tricker Travelers Rest, SC220
5 Bridgeton, NJ176
6Korie Steede Beloit, OH163
7 Birchrunville, PA142
8 Bloomington, IN137
9Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN104
10 Knoxville, TN96
Full Standings

Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title and Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year.

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 1 (of 5) - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Boondall, Australia

SX 1

Overall PositionRiderMachineFinal 1 FinishFinal 2 FinishTotal
1stJustin BraytonHonda112
2ndDan ReardonYamaha325
3rdLuke CloutYamaha437
4thBrett MetcalfeHonda257
5thDylan LongKawasaki7411

SX 2

Overall PositionRiderMachineFinishTotal
1stJacob HayesYamaha1st25
2ndAaron TantiYamaha2nd22
3rdChris BloseHonda3rd20
4thJosh OsbyKTM4th18
5thJay WilsonYamaha5th16

To view the full results from the first round of the Australian Supercross Championship, click here.

Top Gun Showdown

At Muddy Creek - Blountville, Tennessee

Cody Gragg Memorial 2 Stk Race

250 A/Pro

450 A/Pro

Other championship standings

world enduro super series

Through Round 8

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stManuel LettenbichlerKTM5,100
2ndJonny WalkerKTM4,240
3rdJosep GarciaKTM4,165
4thAlfredo GomezHusqvarna4,034
5thGraham JarvisHusqvarna3,920

ROCKSTAR ENERGY TRIPLE CROWN 

Round 2 (of 3) of SX Tour - Quebec City - Videotron Center

Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series Standings

450 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stPhil NicolettiYamaha531
2ndCole ThompsonKTM504
3rdCade ClasonKawasaki403
4thColton FacciottiHonda396
4thMatt GoerkeKTM380
5thMike AlessiHonda374
6thShawn MaffenbeierHusqvarna341
8thKeylan MestonYamaha254
9thRyan DowdSuzuki251
10thSam GaynorSuzuki233

250 Class Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stDylan WrightHonda573
2ndTyler MedagliaKawasaki463
3rdLuke RenzlandYamaha441
4thTanner WardKTM400
5thMarco CannellaYamaha395
6thJess PettisKTM357
7thMarshal WeltinHusqvarna327
8thWesten WrozynaKawasaki265
9thQuinn AmyotteKTM262
10thJyrie MitchellKTM250

To view the full results from the Rockstar Energy Triple Crown Series, click here.

KENDA AMA NATIONAL ENDURO SERIES

Round 7 - Muddobbers National Enduro - Matthews, Indiana

Pro Overall

Overall FinishRiderMachinePoints
1stGrant BaylorKTM30
2ndSteward BaylorKTM25
3rdRicky RussellYamaha21
4thEvan SmithHusqvarna18
5thThorn DevlinGas Gas16

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

Pro Overall Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stSteward BaylorKTM215
2ndGrant BaylorKTM184
3rdEvan SmithHusqvarna152
4thMichael WitkowskiBeta120
5thLiam DraperKTM117

To view the full Kenda AMA National Enduro Series standings, click here.

WORCS

Through Round 9

Pro MC Championship Standings

Overall StandingsRiderMachinePoints
1stTaylor RobertKTM219
2ndDante OliveiraKTM178
3rdZach BellKawasaki139
4thRicky DietrichHonda124
5thAndrew ShortHusqvarna122

2019 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
Cooper WebbMonster Energy Supercross450SX
Dylan FerrandisMonster Energy Supercross250SX West Region
Chase SextonMonster Energy Supercross250SX East Region
Eli TomacLucas Oil Pro Motocross450 Class
Adam CianciaruloLucas Oil Pro Motocross250 Class
Tim GajserFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
Jorge PradoFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
Roan Van De MoosdijkFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
Courtney DuncanFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
NetherlandsMotocross of NationsNations Overall
Tim GajserMotocross of NationsMXGP
Thomas Kjer OlsenMotocross of NationsMX2
Glenn ColdenhoffMotocross of NationsOpen
TBDMonster Energy CupCup Class
TBDMonster Energy CupAmateur All-Stars
TBDMonster Energy CupSupermini
Ken RoczenRed Bull Straight Rhythm250cc/Open Class
Joey CrownRed Bull Straight Rhythm125cc Class
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris
TBDGeneva SupercrossKing of Geneva
TBDGeneva SupercrossPrince of Geneva
Ryan SipesHawaiian SupercrossPro
Jalek SwollLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
Kailub RussellGNCCXC1
Ben KelleyGNCCXC2
Jesse AnsleyGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
Cole ThompsonRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Arenacross)250
Colton FacciottiRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)450
Dylan WrightRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)450
TBDRockstar Energy Triple Crown (Supercross)250
Arminas JasikonisDutch Masters of MXMX1
Henry JacobiDutch Masters of MXMX2
Tyler BowersADAC SX Masters (Germany) SX1
Dennis UllrichADAC MX Masters (Germany)MX Masters
Todd WatersAustralian MX NationalsMX1
Wilson ToddAustralian MX NationalsMX2
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX1
TBDAustralian SupercrossSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
TBDS-X OpenSX1
TBDS-X OpenSX2
Antonio CairoliItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Jorge PradoItalian Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Tommy SearleBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Dylan WalshBritish Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Cody CooperNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX1
Wyatt ChaseNew Zealand Motocross ChampionshipMX2
Toby PriceDakar RallyBike
Colton HaakerSuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDISDETrophy
TBDISDEJunior
TBDISDEWomen's
TBDISDEE1
TBDISDEE2
TBDISDEE3
TBDISDEEW
Kailub RussellFull Gas Sprint EnduroPro
Graham JarvisErzberg RodeoBike
Cody MatechukX Games AspenSnow Bike Cross
Jarryd McneilX Games MinneapolisStep Up
Tyler BeremanX Games MinneapolisBest Whip
David RinaldoX Games MinneapolisBest Trick
Rob AdelbergX Games MinneapolisFreestyle
Corey CreedX Games MinneapolisQuarterPipe High Air
Daniel MischlerX Games MinneapolisHarley-Davidson Hooligan Racing
Jarryd McneilX Games NorwayBest Whip
Jackson StrongX Games NorwayBest Trick
Corey CreedX Games NorwayQuarterPipe High Air
Corey CreedNitro World GamesQuarterPipe
Pat BowdenNitro World GamesBest Trick
Briar BaumanAmerican Flat TrackTwins
Dalton GauthierAmerican Flat TrackSingles
