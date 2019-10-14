Wake-Up Call

Kailub Russell is the National Championship as he claimed his seventh consecutive title and Jesse Ansley is the XC3 125 National Champion for the second consecutive year.

Australian Supercross Championship

Round 1 (of 5) - Brisbane Entertainment Centre - Boondall, Australia

SX 1

Overall Position Rider Machine Final 1 Finish Final 2 Finish Total 1st Justin Brayton Honda 1 1 2 2nd Dan Reardon Yamaha 3 2 5 3rd Luke Clout Yamaha 4 3 7 4th Brett Metcalfe Honda 2 5 7 5th Dylan Long Kawasaki 7 4 11

SX 2

Overall Position Rider Machine Finish Total 1st Jacob Hayes Yamaha 1st 25 2nd Aaron Tanti Yamaha 2nd 22 3rd Chris Blose Honda 3rd 20 4th Josh Osby KTM 4th 18 5th Jay Wilson Yamaha 5th 16

Top Gun Showdown

At Muddy Creek - Blountville, Tennessee

Cody Gragg Memorial 2 Stk Race