Red Bull KTM’s Cooper Webb wasn’t at the top of anyone’s title favorite list heading into Monster Energy AMA Supercross last year. Even Cooper, himself, had set more modest goals, hoping to win a race and rebuild a 450 career that had stalled. He ended up setting the fastest lap time at the opener, winning round three, taking the points lead, and ultimately winning the title.

But the 450 Class is always tough, and now Cooper has to try to back it up. The process starts now. We talked to Cooper at the KTM test track last week, as he was just getting back on his factory 450 SX-F.

Racer X: Do we want to mention Straight Rhythm or are we just going to move on? I didn’t know anybody cared, but maybe you actually care that you didn’t win. I don't know how you feel!

Cooper Webb: [Laughs] I’ve never done it, so it’s hard for me to say what normally goes into it. I feel like there was some serious stuff going on. It was stacked this year. I feel like normally you have your one or two heavy hitters, then it’s like Ronnie Mac makes the quarter final. This year it was like, you’ve got to be on it. I took six weeks off after Unadilla to get my knee right. It was one of those things where I could have probably prepped for it a bit more, but I rode the two-stroke the three days before it and kind of did the best I could. It was still good. It was fun to do and it was cool to do something new and ride a two-stroke and kind of learn something, a new challenge. The result wasn’t great, but it’s alright.

I think you treated it like most people are supposed to, just showing up and not stressing on it, but then these animals can’t help themselves. On Friday I’m watching people try to do this quad and Ryan Villopoto almost impaled himself. Did you even look at that quad? Did you even think about it?

I did it in my final run trying to beat Pierce [Brown]. We were all looking at it, and I think most of us were like, alright. No quads. And then Hanny [Josh Hansen] just got it. One guy, and then this guy. It was cool to do. It was cool to see it. For me, the funnest part was doing the replica stuff. I felt like THOR and KTM and everybody did a really good job on that. So I was pretty stoked with that. But definitely, I prefer the four-stroke!