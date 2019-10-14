I think some people would have thought four or five years is all you can handle, but you feel just as good now going into year six?

Yeah, but I think it’s also the situation that you’re in. Like Ryan Dungey, he was at the very top for so many years. I think, for him, [retiring early] it was more about maybe the pressure or the stress of being that number one. That must be very, very hard every single year. I’ve never been really in that position, even though I’ve been leading the championship maybe at one point in some years and battling for the championship, but never at the very top step. Also it’s besides racing, how you live it too, I feel like.

The obligations of being champion?

Obligations, yeah, but also the way you approach the racing, I think. Your mentality and the culture I think, too.

I'm glad you brought that up because people always look at Villopoto, and look at Dunge. They only lasted four years or five years in Aldon’s program and then they retired. I always say, “Yeah, but they were also winning the title every year which is an immense amount of pressure that most riders don’t have to deal with.” It’s not just how many bicycle miles they did during the week. Not like you want to have bad races, but if Villopoto or Dungey even got second one week, people would say, “What is wrong with you?” That’s a lot of pressure.

Exactly. Also it must have been really hard for Ryan Dungey when you have a guy like me, and you have also Jason and younger guys than him coming up and beating him at the practice track, but he was always very strong at the race. It’s a mix of all that stuff that mentally it’s very tough. I’m pretty sure I’ve never been really in that position. It’s tough to get beat when you're the number one.

So you’re in a little bit of a different situation. You can’t just look at the years or even your age. So, I don’t even want to go there right now, bro, but, how old are you now?

Twenty-nine.

Right. Are you going to turn 30 during the season?

Yeah. Thirtieth of December.